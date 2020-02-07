Frost Radar in the Global Online Food Delivery Market

Online food delivery is rapidly developing and start-ups in this space are experiencing tremendous growth. Online food delivery service is growing all over the world because of the convenience, variety, and cost available at the touch of a button.

Major cities have been the epicenter of this market, especially as smartphones become ubiquitous.Investments in the industry have been significant, and several mergers and acquisitions have already happened that affect global operations. Many investment, technology, and even transportation companies are trying to get a slice of the pie. Mobility and eCommerce companies are considering last-mile food delivery service as a future avenue of growth and are trying to incorporate anything last-mile service in their portfolios. Certain companies have branched out their operations to reach global customers and are dominating the local markets in which they operate. The aim of this study is to benchmark last-mile online food delivery service companies and take a deep dive into key opportunities and strengths for these companies at the global, regional, and national levels. The ultimate goal is to:

• Provide a strategic overview of key players prominent in the online food delivery market.

• Identify best practices that companies follow, and understand their product portfolio and how they leverage Mega Trends

• Analyze companies’ vision/strategy

• Identify top companies that are disrupting and advancing the industry using innovative technologies

• Present unique market opportunities for each company

• Offer strategic recommendations for the global online food delivery industry. From an automotive and transportation standpoint, this study will aim to establish how online food industry players will branch their operations and identify white spaces that they will expand into. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

