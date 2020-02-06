Hoyer Statement on Passage of a Resolution to Disapprove the Trump Administration's Medicaid Block Grant Scheme

"Today, House Democrats stood up for Medicaid and passed a resolution rejecting President Trump’s illegal block-grant scheme. Millions of low-income Americans, people with disabilities, seniors, pregnant mothers, and those struggling with addiction are able to access quality, affordable health care because of the coverage they receive through Medicaid.

“When he ran for office, President Trump pledged not to cut Medicaid, Medicare, or Social Security; now, however, he is breaking that promise. He said just a few weeks ago that Medicare and Social Security will be on the chopping block next. House Democrats will continue to do our job for the people and defend access to quality, affordable health care for every single American. I want to thank Rep. Veasey for sponsoring this resolution and Chairman Pallone and Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee for their hard work as well.”