Top Growth Opportunities: Dairy & Soy Food in US

Top Growth Opportunities for Dairy & Soy Food in US provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Dairy & Soy Food producers and retailers.

Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Dairy & Soy Food markets in US through detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.



This report provides an overview of the Dairy & Soy Food market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption.proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Dairy & Soy Food producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight.



The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Dairy & Soy Food producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.



- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the US market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding who’s driving the market, what they want, and why

- A study of market value and volumes over 2013-2018 for US, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2018-2023 period

- White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

- Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs



Scope

- Of the top 10 high potential countries, the US dairy & soy food sector ranked 10th on the Opportunity Score and was valued at US$58,989.1 million in 2018

- An increase in VAT (value-added-tax) rate from 6% to 9% from 2019, is expected to drive up food prices and inflation, which may influence domestic growth in the short-term.

- The US dairy & soy food sector grew by 0.9% CAGR during 2013-2018 from US$56,427.5 million in 2013 to reach US$58,989.1 million in 2018.

- The drinkable yogurt category is expected to record the fastest volume growth over 2018-2023



