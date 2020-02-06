Hoyer Floor Remarks on the Protecting the Right to Organize Act

Click here to watch the video.

"Mr. Speaker, I rise in strong support of this legislation, which will protect workers’ right to organize and bargain collectively. That right is at the heart of American opportunity. It is what made prosperity possible for generations of working people and their families. This Administration and Republicans in Congress have been working to undermine that right and erode the protections won by the workers’ rights movement.”

"Today, I am proud to bring this legislation to the Floor to make it clear that Democrats will not allow that to happen. We stand with the men and women of organized labor and will fight on their behalf to protect workers’ rights.”

“I want to thank Chairman Bobby Scott of the Education and Labor Committee for introducing this legislation and shepherding it through committee, where Members helped strengthen it and ensure broad support across our caucus.”

"In addition to banning employers from forcing workers to participate in anti-union activities, the PRO Act ends the practice of management misclassifying workers in order to deny them benefits and fair pay. It puts the National Labor Relations Board back on the side of workers, stopping the Trump Administration’s use of that board to subvert workers’ rights. And this bill strengthens unions’ hands in negotiations by prohibiting employers from hiring permanent replacements for striking workers. In short, the PRO Act is the workers-rights legislation our nation has been waiting for.”

"It is the legislation our country needs to confront the Republican assault on organized labor that has been ramped up under this anti-worker President. When we have strong unions, workers – even those not in unions – end up with higher wages, better health care, more secure retirement benefits, and safer workplaces. That’s why we need legislation like the PRO Act.”

“When the Democratic-led House passes this bill, it will join other pro-worker legislation waiting for action in the Senate. These include the Raise the Wage Act to bring the federal minimum wage up to $15 an hour; the Paycheck Fairness Act to ensure equal pay for women; and the Equality Act, which bans discrimination against LGBT workers in employment and every other area.”

“All of these bills are sitting on Senator Mitch McConnell’s desk. I call on Senator McConnell to restore democracy and let Senators vote, and I urge my colleagues to send the PRO Act to the Senate with strong support. Vote yes.”