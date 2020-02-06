Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Stamps.com, Acuity Brands, Zovio, and comScore and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP), Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI), Zovio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVO), and comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Stamps.com, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Stamps.com on March 13, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS reseller program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (ii) as a result, the Company’s business was unsustainable, and its financial results were highly misleading

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Acuity Brands on January 3, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s financial well-being, business relationships, and prospects. Among other things, the complaint alleges that the defendants: (i) concealed known trends negatively impacting sales of the Company’s products; and (ii) overstated the Company’s ability to achieve profitable sales growth. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Acuity’s current and future business and financial prospects.

Zovio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVO) f/k/a Bridgepoint Education, Inc.

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Zovio, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Bridgepoint on March 8, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (ii) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (iii) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (iv) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of comScore, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against comScore on April 10, 2019.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing difficulties implementing its business strategy; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

