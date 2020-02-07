Say Goodbye to Needles. Gleo™, the Future of Noninvasive, Wireless and Continuous Glucose Monitoring is Coming

Gleo™ requires no blood samples, no needles and no calibration, and will comply with the latest version of ISO 15197

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, USA, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Wearables announcer Gleo™, the world’s first wireless, continuous, noninvasive glucose meter to comply with ISO 15197 standard latest edition. It offers continuous and noninvasive monitoring of the user’s glucose concentration in blood. It requires no blood samples, no needles and no calibration.In the past 50 years, the pursuit of technologies that can measure glucose non-invasively has been unsuccessful. Billions of dollars have been spent on research and product development without producing a single solution that can measure non-invasively and accurately the user’s glucose concentration in the blood.High demands for a continuous and noninvasive glucose meter solution has led the medical device industry into rebranding current invasive solutions as “minimally invasive”. According to Dr. Marcelo Lamego, True Wearables’ founder and CEO, “at the present time, minimally invasive solutions do not meet ISO 15197 standard latest edition, and are highly inaccurate given their principle of operation. They require a needle to be lodged into the patient’s skin and kept therein throughout the device’s operation in order to sense the user’s interstitial glucose concentration. The interstitial glucose concentration loosely correlates to the user’s glucose concentration in blood.”Gleo™ will be the first truly noninvasive glucose meter device to comply with ISO 15197 standard latest edition and to measure glucose concentration in blood directly, without the need for blood samples or needles. Gleo’s technical specifications are:Type: Wireless, continuous, noninvasive glucose meter.Accuracy: Complies with ISO 15197 (latest edition).Gleo™ is expected to ship in Q4 2023.Specifications and timelines are subject to change without notice.



