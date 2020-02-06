Lipstick Market by Product Type (Matte, Glossy, Lip Powder, and Others), Form (Stick, Liquid, and Palette), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Lipstick is a makeup product that is used for beautification of lips. The primary ingredient used to make lipstick includes waxes, oil, and pigments. The lipstick market size was valued at $8.2 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. They are available in may shades and colors including nude, maroon, red, pink, purple, and others. Also, there is a wide range of lipstick available in the market. This includes powder lipstick, glossy lipstick, matte lipstick, sheer lipstick, glitter lipstick, and others. In addition, lipsticks are easily accessible to the consumers in the market through distribution channel including specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others, which have contributed in driving the growth of the lipstick market.

The rise in the purchasing power of women has resulted in change in their lifestyle as well as growing consciousness for their appearance has resulted in the growing demand for wearing lipstick, which is nowadays considered as a necessity among the working women population that makes them feel more confident and look good at their working places. Thus, this fact drives the growth of the lipstick market. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of makeup products such as lipstick as a daily need among the women of developing countries such as India, Japan, and China has also amplified the demand for lipsticks. However, the rise in consumer awareness regarding the ill effects of harmful ingredients used in lipsticks such as drying lips, irritation, itching of lips, and others is anticipated to restrain the growth of the lipstick market. Nevertheless, the rise in demand for vegan products among the consumers is expected to offer immense opportunity for manufacturers regarding the rise in future demand for vegan lipsticks in the market.



Increase has been witnessed in the number of social media users and internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the lipstick market strategize on promoting their products and services on various social media platforms. Thus, social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies in the industry.

The global lipstick market is segmented into product type, form, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the lipstick market is classified into matte, glossy, lip powder, and others. By form, the market is divided into stick, liquid, and palette Depending on distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include L’Oréal S.A, Shiseido Company Limited, Revlon Inc., Coty, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Christian Dior SE, Unilever, Guerlain, Inglot Sp. Z. O. O., and Relouis.



• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global lipstick market from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

• Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.



• By Product type

o Matte

o Glossy

o Lip powder

o others



• By Form

o Stick

o Liquid

o Palette

• By Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Specialty stores

o Online Stores

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa

