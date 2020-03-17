Utah US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Utah or their Family to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get A Better Compensation Result

"Please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for a brief discussion about the asbestos exposure and then direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Utah US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma in Utah or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for a brief discussion about their asbestos exposure and then direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik is one of the nation's leading experts on mesothelioma compensation and he knows his navy ships, submarines and shipyards. These are the places a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma would have would have been exposed to asbestos.

Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma and they have decades worth of experience in helping people like this. Rather than sending a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Utah a 'free' booklet attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will send one of his attorneys to meet the person in their home anywhere in Utah. In the face to face meeting they will explain the compensation process and assess the value of the claim. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Utah US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Utah:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Utah.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Advocate will make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Utah is talking directly with some of the amazing physicians at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City to ensure the best possible treatment options. The group not only recommends the Huntsman Cancer Institute for people with mesothelioma in Utah, they also recommend it for people with mesothelioma in Nevada and Southern Idaho as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/



Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Utah US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Salt Lake City, Provo, West Jordan, Sandy Hills, Ogden, Saint George or anywhere in Utah. https://Utah.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, California, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.