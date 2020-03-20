Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Refinery or Off-Shore Oil Rig Worker with Mesothelioma in Louisiana To Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Better Better Compensation

"Attorney Erik Karst and his team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting oil refinery and off shore oil rig workers with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , USA, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a oil refinery or former off shore oil rig worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting oil refinery and off shore oil rig workers with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades and they are responsible for well over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this.

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste also make house calls anywhere in Louisiana for a face to face meeting with the person with mesothelioma to make certain the person with this rare cancer and their family understands the financial compensation process as well as how much their financial compensation settlement could be worth. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are passionate advocates for a oil refinery worker, an off shore oil/gas worker or any type of person with mesothelioma in Louisiana-and our goal is for people like this to receive the best possible financial compensation results. We offer an incredibly important free service we call the 'list' that is focused in on documenting how, where and when a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Coronavirus /COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. www.karstvonoiste.com/

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact them at 800-714-0303 for direct access to following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas:

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.