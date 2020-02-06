Celanese Corporation Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating Celanese Corporation. (NYSE: CE) and certain of its officers for potential violations of federal securities laws.



On January 30, 2020, post-market, Celanese reported its full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results, which included GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.35 and adjusted EPS of $1.99. Scott Richardson, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, explained that this discrepancy was related to an $89 million reserve being booked by the company “based on information received from the European Commission regarding its competition law investigation.” On this news, Celanese’s stock price fell $6.69 per share, or 6.07%, to close at $103.50 on January 31, 2020.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Celanese securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/ce .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

