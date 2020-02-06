eGain Reports SaaS Revenue Growth of 19% Year Over Year and 13% Sequentially in Fiscal Second Quarter

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended December 31, 2019.



“We delivered solid financial performance in the second quarter, with top and bottom line results ahead of our guidance and Street consensus,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are excited about our newly announced OEM agreement with Avaya who will sell our cloud-based digital engagement capabilities as part of their Avaya Workspaces for Elite platform.”

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

SaaS revenue was $14.0 million, up 19% year over year.

SaaS and professional services revenue was $15.9 million, up 16% year over year and comprised 87% of total revenue, up from 77% in Q2 2019.

Total revenue was $18.2 million, up 3% year over year.

Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 72%, up from 69% in Q2 2019.

GAAP net income was $2.0 million, or $0.06 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $2.0 million, or $0.07 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for Q2 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million, or $0.08 per share on both a basic and diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.4 million, or $0.09 per share on a basic and $0.08 per share on a diluted basis, for Q2 2019.

Cash provided by operations was $5.3 million, compared to cash provided by operations of $863,000 in Q2 2019.

Fiscal 2020 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, eGain

Is increasing the bottom end of its previously provided guidance range for full year SaaS revenue from $53.8 million to $54.8 million. The new guidance range for SaaS revenue for the fiscal 2020 full year is between $54.8 million to $55.4 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth between 22% and 24% year over year;

Expects SaaS and professional services revenue of between $61.2 million and $62.4 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth of between 18% and 20% year over year;

Expects total revenue for the fiscal 2020 full year to be at the lower end of its previously provided guidance of between $72.0 million to $73.6 million (on a constant currency basis), which would represent growth of 7% year over year; and

Is raising its previously provided guidance for non-GAAP net income of between breakeven to $2.0 million, or $0.00 to $0.06 per diluted share. To the new guidance for non-GAAP net income is between $3.1 million to 4.5 million, or $0.10 to $0.14 per diluted share.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, eGain expects

SaaS revenue of $13.8 million to $14.1 million;

SaaS and professional services revenue of $15.5 million to $15.8 million;

Total revenue of $17.5 million to $17.8 million; and

To generate non-GAAP net income of breakeven to $0.5 million, or $0.00 to $0.01 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income as supplemental information relating to our operating results. Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. Defined in the supplemental information is SaaS and legacy revenue, where legacy revenue is defined as license, maintenance and support contracts on perpetual license arrangements that we no longer sell. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Conference Call Information

eGain will discuss its fiscal 2020 second quarter results today via teleconference at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the live call, dial (800) 353-6461 (US and Canada) or +1 (334) 323-0501 (international) and give the participant passcode 8468938. A live and archived webcast of the call will be accessible on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.egain.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will remain available for one week.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications helps clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include our beliefs regarding demand for our products and services, including, without limitation: our belief that we see positive business and customer momentum; our belief that our pipeline and the demand for our AI-powered customer engagement platform offering is strong; expected increase in growth investment, including the partner ecosystem; and our beliefs with respect to SaaS revenue growth and net income growth for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments; risks that our SaaS based revenue model and lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general economic and market conditions which may adversely affect our industry, general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism, the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those addressing data privacy and cross-border data transfers, and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 12, 2019 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2019 (*) 2019

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,314 $ 31,860 Restricted cash 7 7 Accounts receivable, net 14,204 20,411 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 858 740 Prepaid expenses 1,645 2,517 Other current assets 688 1,054 Total current assets 57,716 56,589 Property and equipment, net 528 525 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,733 — Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 1,857 1,777 Intangible assets, net 160 294 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets 1,578 1,383 Total assets $ 78,758 $ 73,754 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,357 $ 4,173 Accrued compensation 4,835 5,480 Accrued liabilities 2,619 2,353 Operating lease liabilities 1,700 — Deferred revenue 30,335 30,688 Total current liabilities 40,846 42,694 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 6,080 5,801 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,259 — Other long-term liabilities 691 952 Total liabilities 49,876 49,447 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 372,676 371,099 Notes receivable from stockholders (89 ) (88 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,650 ) (1,459 ) Accumulated deficit (342,086 ) (345,276 ) Total stockholders' equity 28,882 24,307 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 78,758 $ 73,754





eGain Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue: Subscription $ 16,343 $ 15,823 $ 31,914 $ 29,550 Professional services 1,812 1,881 3,430 3,855 Total revenue 18,155 17,704 35,344 33,405 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 3,557 3,692 7,307 7,087 Cost of professional services 1,687 1,850 3,251 3,690 Total cost of revenue 5,244 5,542 10,558 10,777 Gross profit 12,911 12,162 24,786 22,628 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,052 3,596 8,050 7,155 Sales and marketing 4,821 4,391 9,559 8,385 General and administrative 2,036 2,046 4,081 4,206 Total operating expenses 10,909 10,033 21,690 19,746 Income from operations 2,002 2,129 3,096 2,882 Interest income (expense), net 124 (139 ) 271 (329 ) Other income (expense), net (186 ) (6 ) (21 ) 11 Income before income tax (provision) benefit 1,940 1,984 3,346 2,564 Income tax (provision) benefit 33 16 (156 ) 40 Net income $ 1,973 $ 2,000 $ 3,190 $ 2,604 Per share information: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 30,571 27,875 30,539 27,781 Diluted 31,880 29,420 31,858 29,687 Stock-based compensation included in above costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 52 $ 70 $ 85 $ 144 Research and development 201 108 378 224 Sales and marketing 131 54 278 100 General and administrative 98 104 192 230 $ 482 $ 336 $ 933 $ 698 Amortization of intangible assets included in above costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 67 $ 67 $ 134 $ 134 Research and development — — — 170 $ 67 $ 67 $ 134 $ 304





eGain Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income from operations $ 2,002 $ 2,129 $ 3,096 $ 2,882 Add: Stock-based compensation 482 336 933 698 Amortization of acquired intangibles 67 67 134 304 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 2,551 $ 2,532 $ 4,163 $ 3,884 Net income $ 1,973 $ 2,000 $ 3,190 $ 2,604 Add: Stock-based compensation 482 336 933 698 Amortization of acquired intangibles 67 67 134 304 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,522 $ 2,403 $ 4,257 $ 3,606 Per share information: Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 30,571 27,875 30,539 27,781 Diluted 31,880 29,420 31,858 29,687





eGain Corporation Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency

Growth Rates [1] 2019

2018

Revenue: SaaS $ 14,045 $ 11,830 19% 19% Legacy revenue 2,298 3,993 (42%) (43%) GAAP subscription 16,343 15,823 3% 3% GAAP professional services 1,812 1,881 (4%) (5%) Total GAAP revenue $ 18,155 $ 17,704 3% 2% SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS $ 14,045 $ 11,830 19% 19% Professional Services 1,812 1,881 (4%) (5%) Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 15,857 $ 13,711 16% 15% Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 3,557 $ 3,692 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets (67 ) (67 ) Non-GAAP subscription $ 3,490 $ 3,625 GAAP professional services $ 1,687 $ 1,850 Add back: Stock-based compensation (52 ) (70 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 1,635 $ 1,780 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 5,244 $ 5,542 Add back: Stock-based compensation (52 ) (70 ) Amortization of intangible assets (67 ) (67 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 5,125 $ 5,405 (5%) (6%) Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 12,853 $ 12,198 Non-GAAP professional services 177 101 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 13,030 $ 12,299 6% 6% Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 4,052 $ 3,596 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (201 ) (108 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP research and development $ 3,851 $ 3,488 10% 10% GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,821 $ 4,391 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (131 ) (54 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,690 $ 4,337 8% 8% GAAP general and administrative $ 2,036 $ 2,046 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (98 ) (104 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,938 $ 1,942 (0%) 0% GAAP operating expenses $ 10,909 $ 10,033 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (430 ) (266 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 10,479 $ 9,767 7% 7%





eGain Corporation Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

December 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency

Growth Rates [1] 2019

2018

Revenue: SaaS $ 26,462 $ 21,414 24% 25% Legacy revenue 5,452 8,136 (33%) (32%) GAAP subscription 31,914 29,550 8% 9% GAAP professional services 3,430 3,855 (11%) (10%) Total GAAP revenue $ 35,344 $ 33,405 6% 7% SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS $ 26,462 $ 21,414 24% 25% Professional Services 3,430 3,855 (11%) (10%) Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 29,892 $ 25,269 18% 19% Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 7,307 $ 7,087 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets (134 ) (134 ) Non-GAAP subscription $ 7,173 $ 6,953 GAAP professional services $ 3,251 $ 3,690 Add back: Stock-based compensation (85 ) (144 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 3,166 $ 3,546 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 10,558 $ 10,777 Add back: Stock-based compensation (85 ) (144 ) Amortization of intangible assets (134 ) (134 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 10,339 $ 10,499 (2%) (1%) Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 24,741 $ 22,597 Non-GAAP professional services 264 309 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 25,005 $ 22,906 9% 11% Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 8,050 $ 7,155 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (378 ) (224 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — (170 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 7,672 $ 6,761 13% 14% GAAP sales and marketing $ 9,559 $ 8,385 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (278 ) (100 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 9,281 $ 8,285 12% 12% GAAP general and administrative $ 4,081 $ 4,206 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (192 ) (230 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 3,889 $ 3,976 (2%) (2%) GAAP operating expenses $ 21,690 $ 19,746 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (848 ) (554 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — (170 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 20,842 $ 19,022 10% 10%



