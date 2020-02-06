Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- NOVATO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 5pm ET to discuss its financial results and corporate update for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019.



The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company’s website at http://ir.ultragenyx.com/events.cfm . To participate in the live call by phone, dial (855) 797-6910 (USA) or (262) 912-6260 (International) and enter the passcode 5068548. The replay of the call will be available for one year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing to patients novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at www.ultragenyx.com .

Contact Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Investors & Media

Danielle Keatley

415-475-6876







