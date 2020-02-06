FedNat Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call for Thursday, February 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a super-regional insurance holding company, will announce its 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results after 4:00 PM (ET) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The investor conference call will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 9:00 AM (ET).



A live webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website, or by following this link . Listeners interested in participating in the Q&A session can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-303-6913. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live webcast is completed and may be accessed via the Company’s website.

About the Company

FedNat is a super-regional, insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,

or investorrelations@fednat.com



