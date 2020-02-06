Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC, “Great Elm”) today announced plans to release its second quarter 2020 results on Monday, February 10, 2020 before the opening of the financial markets.



Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 559-0750; international callers should dial +1 (647) 689-5386. Participants should enter the Conference ID 6463167 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit:

https://www.greatelmcap.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx .

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2152588/FB6CE9E9B21B84BD3AF43376EB1DC7DB .

About Great Elm Capital Group, Inc.

Great Elm is a publicly-traded holding company that seeks to build a business across three operating verticals: Operating Companies, Investment Management and Real Estate. Great Elm’s website can be found at www.greatelmcap.com .

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

+1 (617) 375-3006

investorrelations@greatelmcap.com



