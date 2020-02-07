tokidoki Partners with Digital Model Binxie to Debut Flower Power Collection

tokidoki launches Flower Power S/S 2020 Collection in collaboration with digital model Binxie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- tokidoki, the pop culture brand meaning "sometimes" in Japanese, is proud to announce its partnership with digital model and creator, Binxie . As the face of the Flower Power campaign, Binxie’s bubbly nature and love for self-expression are the reasons why she embodies the spirit of tokidoki’s latest collection. Flower Power, tokidoki’s Spring/Summer 2020 bag collection is both an homage to the enduring legacy of the 1960’s and inspired by 2019’s California Super Bloom. An all- star cast of characters from the tokidoki universe is set amongst vibrant pastels and pops of color, creating a whimsical, blooming utopia. Candy Girl and Rainbow Pop play homage to the iconic Flower Children of the 60’s. Inspired by the Super Bloom’s visibility from space, Donutella called on Zig Zag and Speedster to join the party. Simultaneously retro, yet futuristic, can you believe Flower Power’s inspiration spans a time of more than fifty years? “We are so excited to launch this campaign, as it showcases tokidoki’s commitment to innovation as well as the futuristic notes of the Flower Power collection, as seen through the eyes of Binxie, who is a quintessential example of the technological future of social media and branding,” shared Pooneh Mohajer, tokidoki’s co-founder & CEO.About Binxie:Coming from her home planet of E88, Binxie is here to make a cultural and creative impact while navigating human life on Earth. Designed by Neon Evolution, a digital house creating a futuristic Universe of virtual beings that embody pop culture, artistry and technology in a new form of entertainment.About tokidokitokidoki, which translates to "sometimes" in Japanese, is an internationally recognized and iconic lifestyle brand based on the vision of Italian artist Simone Legno and his partners, serial entrepreneurs Pooneh Mohajer and Ivan Arnold. Since debuting in 2005, tokidoki has amassed a cult-like following for its larger- than-life characters and emerged as a sought-after global lifestyle brand. tokidoki offers an extensive range of products which include apparel, handbags, cosmetics, accessories, toys and more. Simone Legno, tokidoki's creative director, was born in Rome, Italy and from a very young age developed a deep love of Japan and a fascination with world cultures. As a result of Legno's unique talent and creativity, tokidoki has grown exponentially. Legno has become a frequent speaker and exhibitor throughout the world at museums, universities, conferences and more. As an innovative company, tokidoki is known not only for its eye-popping aesthetic and criminally cute characters, but also its megawatt partnerships with the likes of brands such as, Hello Kitty, Karl Lagerfeld, LeSportsac, Barbie, Onitsuka Tiger, Sephora, Marvel, MLB and others. For more information, please visit www.tokidoki.it Contact: Jack Ketsoyan, Jack@emcbowery.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.