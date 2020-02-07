tokidoki Partners with Digital Model Binxie to Debut Flower Power Collection
About Binxie:
Coming from her home planet of E88, Binxie is here to make a cultural and creative impact while navigating human life on Earth. Designed by Neon Evolution, a digital house creating a futuristic Universe of virtual beings that embody pop culture, artistry and technology in a new form of entertainment.
About tokidoki®:
tokidoki, which translates to "sometimes" in Japanese, is an internationally recognized and iconic lifestyle brand based on the vision of Italian artist Simone Legno and his partners, serial entrepreneurs Pooneh Mohajer and Ivan Arnold. Since debuting in 2005, tokidoki has amassed a cult-like following for its larger- than-life characters and emerged as a sought-after global lifestyle brand. tokidoki offers an extensive range of products which include apparel, handbags, cosmetics, accessories, toys and more. Simone Legno, tokidoki's creative director, was born in Rome, Italy and from a very young age developed a deep love of Japan and a fascination with world cultures. As a result of Legno's unique talent and creativity, tokidoki has grown exponentially. Legno has become a frequent speaker and exhibitor throughout the world at museums, universities, conferences and more. As an innovative company, tokidoki is known not only for its eye-popping aesthetic and criminally cute characters, but also its megawatt partnerships with the likes of brands such as, Hello Kitty, Karl Lagerfeld, LeSportsac, Barbie, Onitsuka Tiger, Sephora, Marvel, MLB and others. For more information, please visit www.tokidoki.it.
