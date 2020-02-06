Betcris Releases Promotion Designed for LATAM with No Rollover Requirement

Win your first bet or play again for free!

Betcris aims to make its regional brand stand out

TA' XBIEX, MALTA, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the evolution of the Internet and how it has become available in most places, online gaming operators are often welcoming users from many different countries across the globe. As each culture has its differences, the same promotions can't always be applied to the same area. Betcris -- always aiming to provide the best experience to its customers standing out from the competition through innovation in its marketing strategies – has designed an ethnic-specific promotion that has been modified to meet the demands of the Latin American (LATAM) population.

Offering promotions such as deposit bonuses is not what is new about this new strategy – bonuses can be easily found in most sportsbooks. Betcris goes beyond just a promotion, offering an easy-to-understand bonus with no hidden requirements. Amateur gamblers, especially those looking for a first-time deal, need to pay extra attention to the many promotions from other sites since not everything that shines is gold.

Perhaps what at first might seem like a very attractive deal, most often than not, ends up being a disappointment due to the heavy restrictions that other sites place on these bonuses, making it near impossible to receive any payouts. It goes without saying that most likely, it is due to those exorbitant rollovers hidden in the fine print of the terms that end up forcing gamblers to risk funds too many times before being eligible to cash out their winnings.

As Betcris continues to enter deeper into the LATAM region through the implementation of well-constructed marketing strategies, it is looking to build a stronger bond with the region. As a sportsbook immersed in the Latin culture, Betcris is bringing to residents a bonus designed exclusively to meet the demands of a culture that thinks and speaks different, a culture that prefers having the funds on hand whenever they are needed for a fast payment and which also comes with simple terms that are easy to understand.

This "Gana o Gratis" promotion, translated in English as "Win or Free," is presented by Betcris to ensure that customers in the LATAM region feel cared for, and are able to place bets in an safe environment by having the endorsement of an experienced company that has been successfully operating for the last 35 years. Transparency is one of the company's values, and it is important that all customers can feel the same way.

JD Duarte, Betcris CEO, referred to this new strategy, explaining, "The idea behind this promotion is that users have a good experience from their first time playing with us. We want that when a new user begins to play with Betcris, he has the best possible experience, we achieve this with transparent promotions, without obstacles for the players and with simple and accurate information."

This "Gana o Gratis" bonus will grant players who register the option to place a bet for a minimum of $10 and up to $100 on any game. If it happens to have a negative outcome for the gambler, another bet for the exact same amount will be automatically given. It's as simple as that - no rollover requirements in an effort to attract new players from a culture that perhaps is more reserved when it comes to gambling.

This bonus expires on April 2, 2020, at 23:59 (UTC -6, known as the 'Offer Period'). It is limited to residents of the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Chile, Canada, and Suriname.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.