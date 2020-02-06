Creative Touch will bring top designers and filmmakers to creathon in the mountains in Georgia

Creative Touch, 27-29 February, Rooms Kazbegi, Georgia

Combine your new adventure in the Caucasus mountains with learning something new in UX/UI, filming, marketing, product, design, and VR/AR.

We want to put together representatives of various companies - Designers, UX/UI, Project and Product managers, Film productions, VR/AR developers, Content creators - and make them ideate together” — Touch Founder, Beka Kvartskhava

TBILISI, GEORGIA, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 27-29 February, in Rooms Kazbegi, one of the most picturesque places in the Georgian part of the Caucasus mountains, Touch will organise an experimental event - creathon & conference.

During this event, invited speakers and attendees will be working together for 3 days on a particular creative project, like a documentary, short movie, photo series, animation, illustration, UI solution or performance. In the end, there will be a project presentation.

“We want to make an experiment and put together representatives of various Georgian and foreign companies - Designers, UX/UI, Project managers, Product managers, Film productions, VR/AR developers, Content creators - and make them ideate together”, says the founder of Touch, Beka Kvartskhava.

Apart from group work, there will also be a conference and side activities.

Keynote talks and workshops are planned with speakers from companies like DreamWorks Animation, Wargaming, Scorpion Dagger, Revolver Entertainment, Google, Augmented Pixels, Studio Impulse, Boiler Room, Smashing Magazine, Radioaktive Film and others.

Other components of the event: Movie night with selected short movies from the Georgian directors; Arts&Chats - informal discussion about art or design trends with a well-known artist; networking parties, sightseeing and skiing.

What the attendees will get from Creative Touch:

- Learn how to grow fast and get to new heights in the career;

- Learn how to scale the creative business;

- Learn the leadership and new skills from the invited professionals;

- Find the new partners, outsourcing team, customers;

- Find the new talents to the team.

How to participate

Tickets are available here: https://touch.ge/creative#

The places are limited and only 80 tickets are yet available for sale.



About Touch

After a great success of Touch 2019 - Digital Summit, Touch decided to create even more value for digital business in Georgia. Creative Touch will be followed with hackathon & conference for IT-related professionals (Tech Touch, 14-16 May, Kutaisi), regional startup bootcamp & competition (Startup Touch, 3-5 August, on the seashore), and Touch 2020 - a business digital summit on 12-13 November in Tbilisi.

Touch is an educational platform that builds programs and activities for digital professionals in Georgia. By leveraging its international network, it helps the companies go global and attract foreign big companies and investments into the country.

Creative Touch is supported by partners: Georgian Innovation & Technology Agency (GITA), Bank of Georgia, Adjara Group, Shilda Winery, Onesoul.

For media and partnership inquiries, please write to team@touch.ge, or send a message on the Facebook page of Touch: https://www.facebook.com/touchdigitalsummit/



