America’s Retirement Forum Announces Free Retirement Education Classes in Columbus, Ohio

“The Road to a Tax-Savvy Retirement” is a two-night course designed to equip retiring Americans with critical tax knowledge needed for the years ahead

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Retirement Forum (ARF), a non-profit retirement education organization, is pleased to announce free retirement education classes coming to the Columbus area.

Beginning Wednesday, March 4th, retirement educators will be teaching a two-night course in Dublin, Ohio called “The Road to a Tax-Savvy Retirement”.

“It is very common for retiring Americans to feel worried about running out of money – in fact, many are unprepared for the years ahead,” said Bob Gavlak at America’s Retirement Forum. “Today more than ever, one of the biggest challenges facing retirees is how to deal with their growing tax burdens.”

During these adult education classes, America’s Retirement Forum instructors will present strategies designed to help retiring Americans make better financial and tax-related decisions – and discuss ways to help attendees potentially lower their tax bills, legally and without compromising good citizenship.

ABOUT THE RETIREMENT COURSE

Planning – and paying for – retirement is getting harder every year. Recent surveys show that a significant percentage of Americans are financially unprepared to face their older years. From the crisis of retirement savings to the sunset of pension plans, many Americans know that they need help to avoid running out of money.

“The Road to a Tax-Savvy Retirement” is a 2-night class designed to equip pre-retirees and those in retirement with the tax knowledge they need to make informed decisions.

During the two 2.5-hour educational sessions, attendees will learn:

• The history of taxes, Social Security, and Medicare in the United States

• The fiscal health of the United States today

• Strategies designed to maximize income (and minimize taxes) in retirement

• The importance of having a plan for a peaceful and prosperous retirement

Additionally, a team of financial educators will be onsite and available to answer questions about tax planning and anything else related to retirement planning.

EVENT LOCATION AND TIME

America’s Retirement Forum will be hosting this free course at the Dublin Integrated Education Center in Dublin, Ohio. Guests will have two options to attend: Wednesday March 4th & March 11th, or Tuesday March 10th & March 17th. Each class will take place from 6:00pm to 8:30pm.

Dublin Integrated Education Center

6805 Bobcat Way (Room 243)

Dublin, Ohio 43016

CLASS REGISTRATION

While this retirement class is free, seating is limited. We suggest that interested adults in the Columbus area call 1(800)301-2311 to register by phone, or use the following links to register online. For Tuesday sessions (March 10 and March 17), please visit http://bit.ly/ARF-Ohio-Tue. For Wednesday sessions (March 4 and March 11), please visit http://bit.ly/ARF-Ohio-Wed.

ABOUT AMERICA'S RETIREMENT FORUM

America’s Retirement Forum (ARF) is a non-profit organization that brings together financial educators with a passion for helping pre-retirees plan for a successful retirement. Our mission is to give every family in America access to financial education and strategies they need to retire well. For more information, please visit http://www.americasretirementforum.org.

Media Contact

To schedule an interview or learn more about America’s Retirement Forum, please contact Natalia Autenrieth at media@americasretirementforum.org.



