The global antihypertensive market accounted for $22,557 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $28,797 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Antihypertensive drugs are employed for the treatment of patients suffering from hypertension. Hypertension is a medical condition, which involves rise in blood pressure in the arteries. Furthermore, the patient suffering from hypertension is highly susceptible to other complications, which include heart failure and aneurysm. Therefore, the treatment of this medical condition requires early diagnosis and management by the use of antihypertensive drugs. Some of the antihypertensive drugs available in the market include beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, and vasodilators. These drugs are prescribed by a physician, and are available in retail stores and hospital pharmacies.

The growth of the global antihypertensive market is driven by surge in incidence of hypertension across the globe. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to complications associated with hypertension is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle act as key drivers of the global market. However, recent patent expirations hinder the growth of the antihypertensive market. Conversely, surge in research related to antihypertensive drugs in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The global antihypertensive market size is segmented into therapeutic class, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is fragmented into diuretics, ACE inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, vasodilators, beta-adrenergic blockers, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and e-commerce. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



Key Market Segments

• By Therapeutic Class

o Diuretics

o ACE Inhibitors

o Calcium Channel Blockers

o Beta-adrenergic Blockers

o Vasodilators

o Others

• By Distribution Channel

o Retail Pharmacy

o Hospital Pharmacy

o E-commerce

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA



List of key players profiled in the report

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Merck KGaA

• Johnson and Johnson

• Bayer AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Daiichi Sankyo Company

• Sanofi S.A.

• Novartis International AG



• Merck

• United Therapeutics Corporation Safe In Breastfeeding

