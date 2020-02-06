UPDATE - AP Intego Launches Self-Serve Small Business Platform Enabling Convenient Management, Purchase and Renewal of Insurance

New Tech Offering Helps Its 60,000 Customers Optimize Insurance and Build Confidence in Their Coverage

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Intego, a leading digital insurance agency and one of the nation’s fastest-growing Insurtech companies, announced today the launch of its small business customer platform. The AP Intego platform enables its customers to easily manage their coverage and run their businesses with added confidence. The platform is now open for all AP Intego customers.



With a mission to deliver an amazing insurance experience for small business owners, AP Intego uncomplicates the way small businesses buy, manage and renew insurance, providing the choice in both price and coverage. As a full-service insurance agency, AP Intego also delivers world-class service to its more than 60,000 small business customers, consistently achieving a customer satisfaction score (CSAT) above 97 percent across more than 10,000 service interactions per month. AP Intego’s customer platform further enhances its ability to offer choice, convenience, and an outstanding customer experience through a self-service, feature-rich, highly intuitive interface.

“We’re adding thousands of new customers each month through our successful affinity partnerships, which include many of the nation’s top small business ecosystems,” said Steve Hauck, Co-Managing Director at AP Intego. “We’ve been able to scale through technology integrations with our affinity partners and with our carrier partners, as well as by continuously improving our operational infrastructure. As our growth continues to accelerate, our customer platform creates a convenient and very user-friendly access point for self-service policy management.”

Small business customers can now easily view information about all current and previously owned policies, regardless of policy type, including coverages, premium payment history, claims information and other details. They can also generate, download and share new and previously requested certificates of insurance (COIs) in a matter of seconds, via both mobile and desktop anytime they need it. The platform is designed for use by owners and managers of both single and multiple businesses, such as franchisees and accountants who manage insurance on behalf of many entities.

Customers can also use the platform to better understand their current coverages, make more informed insurance decisions and take actions to address their unique insurance needs. For example, AP Intego can make recommendations on incremental coverages and customers can request quotes on policies of any type, including business owners policies (BOP), Pay As You Go workers’ comp, general liability, professional liability, commercial property, cyber liability, commercial auto and other policies.

“Our goal was to digitally empower customers to find their best coverage at the best price, and manage those policies when and where it suits them,” said Eric Harnden, Co-Managing Director of AP Intego. “And across our industry today, the majority of small business owners shopping for insurance online still need reassurance or assistance from a knowledgeable agent relative to price and coverage. So we built our Platform to make these interactions easier while also delivering an end-to-end online experience when customers want it.”

AP Intego will continually release new platform features in the coming months, adding further seamlessness, efficiency and confidence in coverage.

About AP Intego

AP Intego is a leading digital insurance agency and one of the nation’s fastest growing insurtech companies. Through technology integrations, AP Intego offers a full-line of best-fit, best-price, property and casualty insurance to the small business customers of hundreds of tech, payroll and other affinity partners. In addition, the company provides award-winning customer service, flexible billing and a self-service, online customer platform to its more than 60,000 customers. AP Intego works with 19 A-rated insurance carriers and is licensed in 50 states. Please visit us at www.APIntego.com .

Press Contact:

David Goldberg

Director of Marketing for AP Intego

(978)-405-3404

dgoldberg@apintego.com



