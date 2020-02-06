Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Farmers & Merchants Bank of Craig County
February 06, 2020
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Farmers & Merchants Bank of Craig County
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Craig County, New Castle, Virginia Order of Assessment of a Civil Money Penalty, dated February 4, 2020
