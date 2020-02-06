Dean Nordlinger Joins Blank Rome as Corporate Partner in D.C.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Dean S. Nordlinger has joined the Firm’s Washington, D.C., office as a Partner in the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group, which welcomed Partner Stacy H. Louizos earlier this week in the New York office. Dean brings more than 20 years of experience representing privately held and closely held companies of all sizes, private equity firms, and entrepreneurs from a broad range of industries. Dean joins from Miles & Stockbridge, P.C., where he served as principal.

“Dean’s commitment to providing his clients with high-quality, value-based corporate services as well as his unique professional background in evaluating critical nuances in contractual language and agreements makes him a terrific addition to our Firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “We are excited to welcome Dean to our Corporate group in Washington, D.C., and look forward to offering clients his engaging counsel throughout all phases of their business lifecycle.”

Dean has extensive experience representing clients on both sides of corporate and transactional matters. Often serving as a virtual in-house counsel for his clients, Dean’s work includes representing businesses or individuals as buyers and sellers on mergers, stock and asset acquisitions and sales, management buyouts, spinoffs, joint ventures and other strategic transactions, and debt and equity financing transactions. Additionally, he advises clients on a variety of other business and corporate matters, including entity formation, ownership structure, operating agreements, shareholders agreements, employee incentive compensation plans, non-compete agreements, loan transactions, and succession planning.

Dean’s corporate experience leverages a deep understanding for matters involving government contracts, derived from his work with several private entities that also provide services to state and federal agencies. He will collaborate with the Firm’s Government Contracts group, one of the top government contracts practices ranked nationally in Chambers USA and notably recognized for handling sophisticated litigation, counseling, and transactional matters for government contractors, on providing more comprehensive services to clients and creating additional synergies across the Firm’s practices. Notably, Dean will enhance Blank Rome’s capabilities in its Aerospace, Defense, and Government (“ADG”) M&A practice, further strengthening the Firm’s position as one of the few firms with top-tier national corporate and government contracts practices who are skilled at counseling clients on the web of complex transactions and considerations that are unique to the ADG sector.

“Dean is a respected corporate adviser to clients of all sizes from a wide range of industries, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Firm,” said Louis M. Rappaport, Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. “He provides his clients with innovative legal solutions to their most complex transactions, and also offers comprehensive government contracts reviews, which delivers an additional level of service that will benefit our clients who provide products or services to local, state, and federal organizations.”

“Blank Rome is a respected firm with highly regarded and top-ranked practices across the country, and I am delighted to join as a corporate partner,” said Dean. “I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues across the Firm to service our clients’ needs, notably with regards to government contracts, private equity, venture capital, and real estate, among others.”

With his move to Blank Rome, Dean plans to continue his active role in the community and build upon past representation of pro bono clients. Dean earned his J.D. from the Georgetown University Law School, his M.B.A. from the University of San Diego, and his B.A., cum laude, from the University of Michigan.

