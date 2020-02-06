Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market by Type (Infant Milk, Follow-on Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, and Growing-up Milk), Ingredient (Carbohydrate, Fat, Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Hard Discounter Store, E-commerce, and Others): Asia-Pacific Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market by Type, Ingredient, and Distribution Channel: Asia-Pacific Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844048/?utm_source=GNW



Nutrition is one of the most significant factors that influences a child’s development and growth. The baby infant formula market comprises a diversified range of products from various infant formulas to baby food products. Baby infant formula is produced for feeding babies and infants, which are usually under 12 month of age and also it is prepared from liquid or powder. Baby infant formula facilitates healthy growth & development of babies, improves cognitive performance, prevents them from allergies, and increases gastrointestinal health & immunity.

Dietary practices regarding baby food have evolved over the years. In addition, increased awareness has been witnessed among consumers about the importance of adequate nutrition for healthy growth of infants. This has boosted numerous brands to upgrade the nutritional components in their baby food products by adding functional and organic ingredients, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market.



Furthermore, the demand for dried baby food has considerably increased over the years, due to rise in awareness about the benefits offered by infant formula such as it is free from artificial hormones & toxic pesticides and is highly nutritious. Moreover, prolonged shelf life of dried baby food products, changes in socio-economic factors, and improvement in standard of living due to considerable increase in disposable income are the key factors that augment the growth of the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market. Increase in female working professionals, short maternity leave period, and time constraints for home food preparation have further fueled the adoption of baby infant formula products.

Organic baby food sector is the registers the highest growth in the food industry, and is gaining a steady share in the retail market, due to changes in purchasing behavior pattern among the consumers. In addition, the preference for organic and clean-labelled products has increased significantly, owing to rise in health consciousness among consumers. However stringent quality checks and strict mandates by the government and food departments have posed major restraints for the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market.

The Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market is segmented into type, ingredient, distribution channel, and country. By type, the market is categorized into infant milk, follow-on milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk. Depending on ingredient, it is classified into carbohydrate, fat, protein, minerals, vitamins, and others. As per distribution channel, it is segregated into hypermarket, supermarket, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter store, e-commerce, and others.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula industry include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd., Danone, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Perrigo Company Plc, Heinz Baby, and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF).



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market analysis from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of their market share.

• The market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the infant nutrition market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By type

o Infant milk

o Follow-on-milk

o Specialty baby milk

o Growing-up milk

• By ingredients

o Carbohydrate

o Fat

o Protein

o Minerals

o Vitamins

o Others

• By distribution Channel

o Hypermarkets

o Supermarkets

o Pharmacy/Medical Store

o Specialty Stores

o Hard Discounter Store

o E-commerce

- Cross-border e-commerce

- B2C

o Others



• By Country

o Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Japan

o Philippines

o Indonesia

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844048/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.