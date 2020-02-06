Southern California Toyota Dealers Association Signs on as Exclusive Automotive Partner for Immortals League of Legends Franchise

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immortals Gaming Club (IGC), announced today that the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association has signed on as the Official and Exclusive Automotive Partner of Immortals, IGC’s League of Legends (LCS) brand.





As part of the agreement, the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association will receive prominent logo placement on all Immortals LCS players’ jerseys, host extensive and novel onsite Toyota-branded fan experiences at Immortals LCS matches, and work with Immortals to promote Toyota’s full line of cars, trucks and SUV’s. The Southern California Toyota Dealers Association will also collaborate with IGC to develop and distribute “Inside Immortals,” a behind the scenes, multi-episode docuseries detailing the personal and professional lives of the Immortals players, coaches and staff. The episodes will appear on Immortals’ YouTube channel.





“We are excited to announce this partnership with the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association,” said Ari Segal, CEO of IGC. “Toyota is a premier brand, and we look forward to working with the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association to further extend the reach and relevance of that premier brand with our audience directly in our home of Southern California. Through this agreement, we will create highly compelling experiences both online and in-person where Immortals fans can interact with many of Toyota’s highest quality cars.”





“We couldn’t be more excited to be joining Immortals Gaming Club in this partnership,” said Mike Sullivan, President of the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association. “We share an unwavering passion for innovation and technology, as well as our commitment to our consumers. So when the opportunity presented itself for us to enhance the experience for the Immortals fan base, we jumped right on it.”





“We constantly strive to keep our clients at the forefront of the ever-evolving, yet fragmented media landscape. With esports now a passionate environment with tremendous scale similar to music and sports, we believe it is the perfect opportunity for the Southern California Toyota Dealers to continue connecting with an extremely elusive Millennial and Gen Z audience.” John Popadpoulos, SVP & Director of Media Strategy at Davis Elen, the Agency of Record for the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association.

About Immortals Gaming Club

Immortals Gaming Club (IGC) is the world’s first vertically integrated, truly global esports and gaming company. IGC owns and operates IGC esports, which houses the company’s competitive esports brands Immortals (League of Legends), Los Angeles Valiant (Overwatch League), OpTic Gaming (Call of Duty League) and MIBR; and Gamers Club, the leading matchmaking platform and community hub for gamers in Brazil and Latin America. IGC's mission is to create the world’s most inclusive, engaged, and connected community of gamers. Connect with us at www.IGC.gg.

About Southern California Toyota Dealers Association

The Southern California Toyota Dealers is comprised of 59 dealerships. For more information about our full line-up of cars, trucks and SUV’s please visit https://www.buyatoyota.com/socal/ or follow us on Twitter (@ToyotaSoCal) for updates on our promotions and products.

