Maximum Quality Foods Joins iTrade’s Industry-Leading Network with iTradeOrder, A New Trading and Analytics Platform for Maximum Supply Chain Transparency

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linden, New Jersey-based Maximum Quality Foods is the latest company in the food and beverage supply chain to join iTradeOrder, iTradeNetwork’s new fresh trading, traceability, inspection, and analytics platform.



With collaborative workflows, mobile compatibility, a new UI, issue-based management, and self-service onboarding, iTradeOrder helps ambitious mid-market and regional companies simplify and streamline their order management processes, improve their supply chain visibility, and build supplier relationships that help them diversify their product offerings and remain competitive.

“We’re excited to see how iTradeOrder can make an immediate and lasting impression on the way we do business with our supplier network” says Gary Roccaro, President at Maximum Quality Foods. “The application will allow us to collaborate with our suppliers in real time, which will allow us to react quickly to exceptions and issues as they arise. Before iTradeOrder, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this level of supply chain transparency.”

Using iTradeOrder, Maximum Quality Foods can access iTrade’s industry-leading network of over 6,000+ trading partners to discover new vendors and products that satisfy their customers’ evolving needs. iTradeOrder also integrates seamlessly into the broader iTrade perishables platform, which includes traceability, logistics, quality inspection, and Blockchain applications.

“Maximum Quality Foods is a great addition to our network of trading partners,” says Nathan Romney, Head of Product Management at iTradeNetwork. “We’re looking forward to helping improve the way they manage their procurement processes and exposing them to all of the traceability, logistics, and quality data that the iTrade Platform captures. iTradeOrder will give Maximum Quality Foods a leg up on their competition.”

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the food and beverage industry. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 6,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com .

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com

www.itradenetwork.com



