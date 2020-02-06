SUNFINITY RENEWABLE ENERGY FINDS CALIFORNIA AND COLORADO ARE GREAT STATES FOR SOLAR REBATES

Sunfinity designed and installed this solar system for a Colorado homeowner.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- California and Colorado are both national leaders in adoption of clean, renewable solar energy, and both states also have robust rebates and incentives to help make the switch to solar even more affordable. Sunfinity Renewable Energy, which helps homeowners and businesses in both states to go solar, notes that homeowners should take advantage of every opportunity to save on the overall cost of a solar system, and the Sunfinity team works closely with customers and organizations offering rebates to maximize savings.“The smartest play is to shop early in the year, so you can see what rebates will be coming up and make sure you are poised to take advantage of them,” said John Billingsley, CEO and founder of Sunfinity Renewable Energy. “Often, rebates have limited funding, and when those funds are used up, the rebate closes. That can happen pretty quickly, and you don’t want to find out about a rebate when it’s too late to apply.”Billingsley notes that the federal government offers a 26% federal tax credit in 2020 for going solar, and this amount can be combined with any other program, including rebates from the state, municipality or electric company. Many programs, including the federal tax credit, also extend to businesses.California offers include:• City of San Francisco/GoSolar SF – available to customers of CleanPower SF or Hetch Hetchy Power; the program provides $100 rebate per kW (cap 4 kW per meter) with possible add-on rebates for qualified applicants (i.e., low-income families)• City of Ukiah – this Northern California city offers a rebate per watt, up to $7,000 for homeowners (1MW maximum system size)• Sacramento Municipal Utility District – up to $300 rebate for homeowners; the incentive will be adjusted based on expected system performance• State of California – the state’s Revenue and Taxation Code allows a property tax exclusion for certain types of solar energy systems installed between January 1, 1999-December 31, 2024• California Solar Initiative/Single Family Affordable Solar Housing (SASH) Program – in conjunction with Pacific Gas & Electric Co, San Diego Gas & Electric Co, Southern California Edison Co., offers $3 per watt (maximum system size 5kW for a maximum rebate of $15,000) to help low-income families transition to solar• Rancho Mirage Energy Authority - provides a rebate of $500 to cover the cost of the permit fee.• Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) - a system of financing energy efficient upgrades; available in 410 cities and counties throughout the state. HERO, which stands for “Home Energy Renovation Opportunity,” is a program that comes from PACE, specifically designed for residential upgrades. HERO loans are repaid through property taxes.Colorado incentives include:• City of Aspen/Residential Energy Efficiency Rebate Program – up to $2,250 rebate per home• City of Boulder – offers several options:o Solar Grant Program – awards grants for income-qualified homes not to exceed 50% of the total cost of the project after all rebates, tax credits and other incentives are figuredo 15% refund on sales and use tax for the solar installation• City and County of Denver/Elevations Energy Loans – low-cost financing that can be used to finance a wide variety of efficiency and renewable energy projects in homes• Colorado Energy Office/Elevations Credit Union - provides loans up to $35,000 for solar installations through the Residential Energy Upgrade (RENU) Loan Program• Energy Smart Colorado Renewable Energy Rebate Programo Eagle County – 50% up to $500 rebateo Roaring Fork Valley - residents of Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Snowmass Village are eligible for rebates up to $2,250o Summit County – 50% up to $400Additionally, Colorado state law allows counties and municipalities to offer property or sales tax rebates or credits for installing renewable energy systems.Utility tied rebates and loan programs in Colorado include:• Black Hills Energy – performance-based incentive program (PBI) to help cover a portion of the cost of the solar system• Colorado Springs Utilities – offers a rebate up to .20 cents per watt (maximum system size 10kW system)• Fort Collins Utilities/Home Efficiency Loan Program – offers low-interest loans that may finance up to 100% of the cost of the solar program; no-money down financing for up to 15 years• Holy Cross Energy – offers a rebate of .20-.75 cents per watt up to 25kW• La Plata Electric Association – offers upfront rebates or performance-based compensation, based on the size of the system• San Miguel Power Association/ Renewable Energy Rebate Program – rebates of.25 per watt up to 3kW ($750)• Xcel Energy – offers two options: 1) Xcel will purchase the renewable energy credits (RECs) produced by the system for a period of 20 years; 2) also provides Residential Energy Efficiency financing optionsHomeowners in either California or Colorado who are considering a FHA or VA (Veteran’s Affairs) loan can also take advantage of Energy Efficient Mortgages, which allow them to finance energy efficiency improvements to existing homes or increase home buying power when purchasing a new, energy efficient home.Sunfinity reminds homeowners each solar rebate offer will have specific criteria, and rebate amounts can vary based on the size of the solar system (up to predetermined caps) and specific other factors, such as shading on the property. Solar rebates also are available on a first-come basis, but homeowners should be sure that they have proper sign-off for the solar rebate before beginning installation. “It’s an important part of our job to ensure that homeowners follow all the proper steps in order to get the best savings possible for their home solar system. We ensure all of our homeowner customers submit all the necessary paperwork and documentation,” said Billingsley.



