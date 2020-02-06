Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Hosts Tea Party, Gathers Art Supplies for Girl Scouts

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center will host a monthly charity tea party at 3PM on Saturday 8th February, there is no cost to attend the event but attendees are encouraged to bring art supplies to benefit Girl Scout Troop 32827.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday 8th February the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center will be the site of a monthly charity tea party at 133 N Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater. The beneficiary will be Girl Scout Troop 32827, who are working on a community art project. The event will begin at 3PM, there is no cost to attend the event but attendees are encouraged to bring art supplies to support the Scouts.

The Troop will create paintings for a charitable art exhibit wherein all proceeds will benefit a group home in their community.

The Girl Scout programs prepares girls to empower themselves and promotes compassion, courage, confidence, character, leadership, entrepreneurship, and active citizenship through activities involving camping, community service, learning first aid, and earning badges by acquiring practical skills.

“It is key to the Girl Scout program for the Scouts to experiment with their imagination and to become more resourceful,” said Michael Soltero, director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “The founder of the Girl Scouts Juliette Gordon Low once said: ‘To put yourself in another's place requires real imagination, but by doing so each Girl Scout will be able to love among others happily.’”

The event will feature traditional tea delicacies such as gourmet teas, mini-sandwiches, freshly baked scones. The main feature of the event will be a trivia quiz lead by the Girl Scouts featuring questions on women that changed history.

“The girls are very excited to attend such an event,” said Nadia Sheikh, Girl Scouts Leader. “They really want to learn more about arts and sell their paintings to help charity.”

To confirm your seat for the tea party or to find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center’s upcoming events please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.





