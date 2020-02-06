Howard Stern Show Alumni Jasmin St. Claire & Gary Garver To Walk the Red Carpet Academy Award Night

Howard Stern Alumni Jasmin St. Claire and Gary Garver Reunited and Walking the Red Carpet this Oscar Sunday Shock Pop Culture Icon Jasmin St. Claire Reveals All in A Weird Kind of Fame

The 5th Annual Roger Neal & Maryanne Lai Oscar Viewing Dinner-Suite and After Party this Sunday, February 9

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Howard Stern Show alumni from the “Golden Age” of shock-jock radio, Jasmin St. Claire , who was Stern’s highest rated guest in the 90s and Gary Garver, the infamous LA correspondent, will be attending and walking the red carpet at The 5th Annual Roger Neal & Maryanne Lai Oscar Viewing Dinner-Suite and After Party, this Sunday, February 9th at the word-famous Hollywood Museum.The two broadcasting icons were brought back together recently when Jasmin St Claire who is currently promoting her one-woman show, A Weird Kind of Fame , at Second City LA, was a guest on Gary Garver’s popular Los Angeles talk show on KCAA Radio, Controlled Chaos.“A Weird Kind of Fame is a fascinating story about Jasmin’s life and journey in becoming a 90s pop culture icon,” says Garver. “It’s a fantastic show where she brings you along on her rollercoaster ride to being both famous and infamous.”Celebrity guests who have attended this event include Mel Gibson, Natalie Portman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Hilary Swank, Tippi Hedren, Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson and Lou Ferrigno.Jasmin St. Claire premiered A Weird Kind of Fame last month to a packed house, and her next show is on Saturday, February 15 followed by Saturday, March 21 and Saturday, April 18th.“It’s a journey about how an Ivy League graduate became a catalyst in American Shock Entertainment,” says St. Claire. “I feel in this day and age of politically correctness and cancel culture, it’s a perfect time to go back in time and explore this.”Among her most recent accomplishments, Jasmin St. Claire appeared on the last season of the HBO acclaimed series, The Deuce.You may purchase tickets to Jasmin St. Claire’s one-woman show debut here https://www.secondcity.com/shows/hollywood/a-weird-kind-of-fame-2/ For press inquiries and press guest list please contact Lainie Speiser at misslainie2@gmail.comSecond City LA is located at Studio | Theater, 6560 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028. You may call Hollywood Box Office here 323-464-8542.You may follow A Weird Kind of Fame on Twitter at https://twitter.com/weird_fame on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/AWeirdKindOfFame and on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/AWeirdKindOfFame You may follow Second City LA on their website https://www.secondcity.com/shows/hollywood/ and you may follow them on social media on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TheSecondCity/ on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thesecondcity/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesecondcity You may follow Jasmin St. Claire on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jasminstclaire on Instagram at www.instagram.com/therealjasminstclaire and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Jasminstclaire/ About A Weird Kind of Fame:A WEIRD KIND OF FAME, is a solo show about Jasmin St Claire's meteoric rise to infamy in 1996.She earned her place in American shock culture after appearing in the World's Biggest Gangbang 2. Her outlaw rockstar image landed her many appearances on Howard Stern's E tv show & radio show which made her his highest rated guest in the 90's.Find out how an Ivy league graduate becomes America's most controversial sex symbol and ends up having a weird kind of fame which lands her into ECW Wrestling and later on as a VJ on MTV Brazil & in Europe. She comes back to the states to reclaim her Jasmin persona after trying to escape it for the past 2 decades.About Jasmin St. Claire:Jasmin St. Claire entered the adult industry on a dare. Invited on the Jerry Springer Show for a scripted role as antagonistic stripper, St. Claire invented her larger-than- life "Jasmin St. Claire" persona. St. Claire's flare for theater and controversy marked her ascent in the adult film world. She polarized the industry by calling porn films "by and large, disgusting and brainless." But she quickly dethroned Jenna Jameson as America's top-selling porn star, and became the first Latina to surpass traditional blond porn star archetypes when her films achieved number one sales position in 1998. She was inducted in AVN's "Hall of Fame”. One of the greatest porn stars of all time. St. Claire was among the first adult performers to be merchandised as an action figure and to star in an adult comic book series.At the height of her porn stardom, St. Claire was the subject of critical essays by David Foster Wallace and Evan Wright. She also served as inspiration for Chuck Palahniuk's novel Snuff, in which she appears as a character. For all the controversy she engendered, St. Claire only spent three years in the adult business and made just over two dozen films. In 1999, she retired. She never made an adult film again, though compilations of old footage re-released under new titles continued to be sold through the 2000s. St. Claire pushed herself to new extremes by becoming a pro-wrestler. In 1998 the Dudley Boyz invited her to appear in the ECW's Living Dangerously pay-per-view event. St. Claire subsequently trained under original G.L.O.W wrestler Sue Sexton and Mando Guerrero, then worked with wrestling legend Jimmy Lawler in the Memphis Championship and in the XWF and NWA- TNA. St. Claire often played the role of "manager," who would enter the ring and fight alongside wrestlers. In real life, St. Claire created the upstart federation 3PW becoming the first female owner ever to operate and promote a wrestling league, five years before Stephanie McMahon took the reigns of the WWE. St. Claire closed the doors to 3PW in 2005. St. Claire became a heavy-metal journalist and on-air personality with the launch of the Metals Darkside. series in 2004, which she also produced. Her interest in heavy metal stretches back to the first Black Sabbath show she attended at Madison Square Garden when she was nine. In 1998 she became the first female to emcee March Metal Meltdown in New Jersey, helping tointroduce Sepultura to a North American audience. Through the mid-2000s St. Claire served as a veejay for The Metal Scene TV Show, AOL Noisecreep, Inferno TV and Stay Heavy TV, while writing articles as a contributor to Yahoo News and Guitar Player.



