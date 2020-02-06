Cheryl Ingstad Sworn in as Director of DOE’s Artificial Intelligence & Technology Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, February 4, Cheryl Ingstad was sworn in by Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar as the Director of the Artificial Intelligence & Technology Office (AITO). AITO was created on September 5, 2019, to serve as the central body responsible for the development, coordination and application of Artificial Intelligence, building upon the Department of Energy’s capabilities as a world-leading enterprise in scientific discovery and technological innovation.

“AI technologies will be as transformative to our daily lives as electricity was to American society more than a century ago, and as a world-leading AI enterprise, DOE has the power and the obligation to ensure that it is used as a force for good,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “Cheryl’s proven public and private sector leadership in driving crosscutting, breakthrough technologies at the nexus of energy and national security makes her the ideal candidate to lead DOE’s growing efforts in this vital area.”

“I am humbled to serve as the first Director of DOE’s Artificial Intelligence & Technology Office,” said Director Ingstad. “It is an honor to be able to lay the foundation for this critical office with DOE’s world-class AI experts. DOE and its 17 national labs are uniquely positioned – and already hard at work – to lead in AI’s application to our core missions. I look forward to working alongside America’s best and brightest minds to ensure our efforts are focused on accelerating the wise adoption of this emerging technology.”

AITO accelerates the development, delivery, and adoption of AI by coordinating and overseeing efforts across the enterprise, and will support multi-sector and international partnerships that bring in data and expertise, as well as AI hardware and software technologies in support of American innovation and competitiveness.

Ingstad comes to DOE from 3M Company, where she led the commercialization efforts of critical AI/Machine Learning research and development. Before 3M, Ingstad was an early leader in the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Information Operations Branch.

Ingstad holds a MA in International Economic and Relations from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, and a BS from Georgetown University.

