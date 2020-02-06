Specialty Chemicals Market by Type (Food Additives, Cosmetic Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals, Textile Chemicals, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Pulp Chemicals, Oil Field Chemicals, and Ink Additives) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026

The global specialty chemicals market was valued at $211.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $316.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Specialty chemicals are particular chemical products that help in providing variety of effects to various industries that they cater to such as textile, ink additives, construction, oil & gas, cosmetics, and food among others. Specialty chemicals can be single-chemical formulations or entities whose composition greatly influences the performance of the customers’ product. These chemicals are used on the basis of their function and performance. Continuous R&D in this market has facilitated development of products with optimum and advanced features. This is one of the major factor that is driving the growth of this market. With rapid industrialization, noticeable demand from Asian countries such as India and China has arisen. There has been rise in investments in construction and infrastructure development projects in Asia-Pacific. This has led to emergence of Asia-Pacific as a favorable destination for the specialty chemical manufacturers and thus, fostered the growth of this market. Whereas, variations in raw material cost and strict regulations by the government are estimated to hamper the growth of the global specialty chemical market.

The global specialty chemicals market is segmented into type and region. Depending on type, the specialty chemicals market is bifurcated into food additives, cosmetic chemicals, water treatment chemicals, paper & pulp chemicals, textile chemicals, construction chemicals, oil field chemicals, and ink additives. Region wise, the specialty chemicals market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global specialty chemicals market are BASF SE, Dow, Inc., Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG, Lanxess AG, Solvay SA, Clariant AG, Huntsman International LLC, Albemarle Corporation, and Ashland LLC.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global specialty chemicals market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the specialty chemicals market is provided.

• Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

• Profiles of leading players operating in the specialty chemicals market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

- Food additives

- Cosmetic chemicals

- Water treatment chemicals

- Paper & pulp chemicals

- Textile chemicals

- Construction chemicals

- Oil field chemicals

- Ink additives



• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA





KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• BASF SE

• Dow, Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Evonik Industries AG

• Lanxess AG

• Solvay SA

• Clariant AG

• Huntsman International LLC

• Albemarle Corporation

• Ashland LLC

The other players operating in the value chain of the global specialty chemicals market are Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA, Merck & Co., Inc. Sasol Limited, Koninklijke DSM N.V., PPG Industries Inc., 3M, H.B. Fuller, and others.

