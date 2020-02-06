Lance J. LoRusso Will Do Book Signing of Hunting of Men on February 22nd at FoxTale Book Shoppe In Woodstock, GA

Hunting of Men Is The First In The Blue Mystery Series By LoRusso

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lance J. LoRusso author of the critically acclaimed mystery book, Hunting of Men (ISBN 978-1-63183-610-7, Lanier Press, 2020) will be holding a book signing at FoxTale Book Shoppe on February 22nd from 2 PM ET to 3:30 PM ET at 105 E. Main Street, Suite 138, Woodstock, GA 30188. LoRusso will make remarks about the book and sign copies of the book. The suspenseful, carefully crafted, Hunting of Men is the first in the Blue Mystery book series by LoRusso that features detective Johnny Till who will be the main protagonist in the Blue Mystery series. The paperback edition retails for $16.99 and the Kindle edition retails for $8.99. FoxTale Book Shoppe was named the Best Bookstore in Atlanta in 2019 and 2013 by Atlanta Magazine and one of the top independent bookstores nationally by the American Booksellers Association. It is a stop for any author touring the Southeast and has attracted authors such as Mary Kay Andrews, Karen White, Joel Osteen, Newt and Calista Gingrich, Buddy “the Cake Boss” Valastro, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and Karin Slaughter. LoRusso is honored to be included among this distinguished roster.

“I am very excited to be doing a book signing and discussion of Hunting of Men at FoxTale Book Shoppe,” said author Lance J. LoRusso. “FoxTale Book Shoppe is recognized not only in metro Atlanta but also nationally as a must stop for any author and it is an honor to be included in its illustrious list of authors who have conducted signings at the store.”

“Hunting of Men will take readers on a journey unlike any they have been on before,” continued LoRusso. “Much of the book is drawn from my workings in law enforcement and also of officers I know. The book creates, in a fictional world, the real-life workings and dangers that law enforcement faces daily and creates a character in Johnny Till that I believe readers will come to cherish in each succeeding book in the series.”

In Hunting of Men, LoRusso draws upon his diverse law enforcement background that saw him work the street, serve as a trainer, hostage negotiator, and an investigator. The book launches the career of central character, Johnny Till who will be the key character in all the Blue Mystery books. The book’s title, Hunting of Men, is drawn from Ernest Hemingway’s quote, “There is no hunting like the hunting of man, and those who have hunted armed men long enough and liked it, never care for anything else thereafter.” The mystery in Hunting of Men focuses upon a cold case murder.

Johnny Till is a force to be reckoned with as a new homicide detective for the Lawler County Police Department. As tradition demands, on his first day on the job, Till pulls a cold case file to investigate. The file in question is one that has haunted the department and community for years: the cold-blooded murder of Officer Michael Dunlap, gunned down in the black of night some twenty years earlier.

Now, in order to solve the murder and heal the victims left behind, Till must reopen old wounds and retrace the final days of Dunlap’s life. The journey will lead him down a rabbit hole to a darker, more sinister conspiracy, one that threatens to steal the lives of children around the world. In order to close this cold case, Till must not only come into his new role as a homicide detective, but face his own fears to truly become a hunter of men.

About the author

Lance J. LoRusso is the Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a civil litigator with a law enforcement background, he focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. A former officer, LoRusso is a strong advocate for Georgia law enforcement. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Additionally, he responds to critical incidents on behalf of law enforcement officers, having represented officers in over 80 on-duty shootings. LoRusso is a highly sought-after media expert on law enforcement issues and has appeared on CNN, HLN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, and numerous other outlets throughout the world. LoRusso also speaks and trains on law enforcement issues. He is the author of two critically acclaimed non-fiction books - When Cops Kill: The Aftermath of a Critical Incident is a comprehensive study for law enforcement and family members of law enforcement officers to deal with in the aftermath of a shooting or violent alteration with a suspect; Blue News, deals with how law enforcement agencies deal with the media and public after officer-involved shootings and the dynamic that drives the news media to cover and report on critical incidents involving law enforcement. He has also written two other fiction books - Parallax, written to provide engaging as well as accurate entertainment, is a series of fictional stories based on the harsh realities faced by law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties and stories recounted to LoRusso by officers over the years. Peacemaking was LoRusso’s first entry into the world of fiction, and this Christian fiction story follows the journey of a police officer, Scotty Painter, in the aftermath of a shooting.





