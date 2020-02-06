Are These Marijuana Stocks Attracting New Investors

February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For anyone that watches pot stocks, recently we have seen, the market deliver some decent gains. While any gains are good gains, the positive momentum that we are seeing amongst certain marijuana stocks to watch is a great sign for the future of the cannabis industry. What is interesting about the most recent bout of gains happens to be the size of them. In the past, we have seen some major pot stocks grow in the double-digit percentage points in single trading days.

Currently, however, we are seeing more momentum throughout the sector. This is a great sign for pot stocks as it helps to illustrate that the market may be calming down from its infant period. As the industry moves forward, many investors are waiting for some sense of stability to begin to take over. This is characterized by the average gains that we have seen in combination with the way in which pot stocks are being traded. Since the beginning of the year, we have seen this stability begin to take hold.

Of course, we are not out of the waters at all at the current point in time. There is still quite a bit of volatility amongst marijuana stocks which is something to always watch out for. But, it does look like things are looking up. These two pot stocks are just a few of the key players that are bringing the industry into the near future and beyond.

An Ancillary Pot Stock to Watch

KushCo Holdings (KSHB Stock Report) is one of the leading ancillary pot stocks in the cannabis industry. The company began working as a producer and provider of various packaging solutions for cannabis-based businesses. After seeing its sales shoot up, the company began to move into marketing solutions and the actual product market itself. With this, it has been able to generate around $35 million in first-quarter sales which is not incredible by any means.

But, some have stated that the company could end up pushing out as much as $250 million in yearly sales if all things go according to plans. With this in mind, the company could be considered to be a key pot stock to watch. For now, however, it seems as though this is solely dependent on the number of profits that the company is able to put out.

Another Ancillary Pot Stock To Keep Your Focus On

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR Stock Report) is another one of the key ancillary pot stocks that has gained attention in the industry. The company operates as a REIT which means that it purchases properties and then leases them out to those who wish to grow cannabis. Because of this, the company has shown some consistent profitability which is not something that many pot stocks can say for themselves.

Currently, the company has as many as 48 properties which line the U.S. in 15 states throughout the nation. With this broad spectrum of properties, the company has been able to secure a very decent amount of consistency for its future business. For these reasons, the company remains a key pot stock to watch.

