Coherus BioSciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 27th

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or “the Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.  

After releasing fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results, the Company will post them on the Coherus website at http://investors.coherus.com.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, February 27, 2020 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in: (844) 452-6826 (toll free) or (765) 507-2587 (International) 
Conference ID: 9658203
Webcast:  http://investors.coherus.com
Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register. The webcast will be archived on the Coherus website.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes its own high-quality therapeutics as well as those of others seeking capable access to the United States market. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus commercializes UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the U.S. and has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA® in the European Union. Coherus is advancing late-stage clinical products CHS-1420, Humira® (adalimumab) biosimilar, Bioeq’s Lucentis® (ranibizumab) biosimilar and Innovent’s Avastin® (bevacizumab) biosimilar towards commercialization, and early-stage clinical products, CHS-2020, Eylea® (aflibercept) biosimilar, and CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

David S. Arrington
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
darrington@coherus.com 
+1 (650) 395-0196

