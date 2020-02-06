Global Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Overview 2015-2019 and Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market, By System Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Gear Shift Assist, Stability Control System, and Traction control system), By Demand Category (OEMs, Replacement), By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Motorcycle ADAS Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2020-2025, on account of growing concerns for safety among consumers, increasing sales of luxury motorcycles and increasing number of technological advancements.



Based on system type, the Global Motorcycle ADAS Market is segmented into Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Stability Control System, Adaptive Traction Control and Gear Shift Assist. ACC assists in increasing the efficiency based on performance and offers other feature advantages, which are better than the traditional cruise control system.



At the regional level, the Global Motorcycle ADAS Market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific during the forecast period. However, over the course of next five years, a significant portion of growth is expected to emanate from North America and South America.

Some of the major players operating globally in motorcycle ADAS are Continental AG, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, BMW Motorrad, Continental AG, Gubellini s.a.s, Kawasaki Heavy Industries limited, Delphi, among others.

Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Motorcycle ADAS Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Motorcycle ADAS Market based on system type, demand category and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Motorcycle ADAS Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Motorcycle ADAS Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Motorcycle ADAS Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Motorcycle ADAS Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Vendor Satisfaction

4.2. Technical Feasibility

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.4. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Production Overview



6. Global Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By System Type (Stability control system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Gear Shift Assist, and Traction control system)

6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEMs, Replacement)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Outlook



8. Europe Countries Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Outlook



9. North America Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Outlook



10. South America Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

12.3. Opportunities



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.1.2. Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

14.1.3. GUBELLINI S.A.S.

14.1.4. BMW Motorrad

14.1.5. Continental AG

14.1.6. Delphi

14.1.7. Nemesis

14.1.8. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements.)



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lplf5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.