Questrade Wins 2019 DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence for Second Year

Recognized with prestigious Seal for best-in-class customer service

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s fastest growing and the #1 rated* online brokerage -- is proud to be awarded the DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence, for the second year in a row. The DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence recognizes firms that provide exceptional service in all critical service categories at the close of each calendar year. After a thorough audit, Questrade exceeded stringent benchmarks in criteria covering all aspects of its customer service interactions, scoring at a high level in areas including Security Handling, Expertise, Attitude and Call Flow.



“Questrade’s dedication to customer service remains front and centre, earning them the 2019 DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence,” explained Michelle Slute, VP, research, DALBAR Inc. “Responding with helpful attitudes and client-first mentality means Questrade’s clients are the real winners here. Congratulations to Questrade for their ongoing efforts and dedication to offering best in class service.”

“We’re honoured to be recognized for the second year as a customer service excellence leader within the financial services industry,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “In this digital world, Canadians demand and depend on top-notch customer service delivered by a trusted and reliable partner for their investing needs. While lower fees play a pivotal role in deciding where Canadians invest, exceptional service provides the confidence they need to achieve their financial goals.”

Since its founding in 1999, Questrade has had one clear vision: to help Canadians achieve financial independence by providing them with the best investment products, technology, and customer service. Questrade offers commission-free ETF purchases in all self-directed accounts and ultra-low fees for its managed Questwealth Portfolios of ETFs, establishing alternatives to traditional higher-fee investment products, while helping Canadians keep more of their money.

“Our goal is to provide best-in-class service,” added Jason Grieve, chief client officer of Questrade. “Through our enhanced training program and invaluable support from team leads, supervisors, quality coaches and senior staff, our agents gain the knowledge and expertise required to confidently and accurately assist our customers. We continuously strive to improve and take pride in the positive impact we have on our customers. This award validates our efforts and approach.”

About DALBAR Inc.

DALBAR Inc. is the nation’s leading financial services market research firm and performs a variety of ratings and evaluations of practices and communications that are committed to raising the standards of excellence in the financial services and healthcare industries. With offices in both the US and Canada, DALBAR develops standards and measurement systems that improve the quality of products, service and compliance for the retirement, mutual fund, broker/dealer, discount brokerage, life insurance, healthcare and banking industries.

About Questrade

Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 21 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $9 billion in assets under administration and more than 50,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities, foreign currency investment and online wealth management. Questrade has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the eighth year in a row, achieving Platinum status. For more information visit www.questrade.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade.

Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios ( www.questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios ). QWM is an Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

*MoneySense 2019

