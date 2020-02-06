Sustainable Brands Announces Program Highlights for SB’20 Long Beach, June 1-4

Brand and sustainability leaders on the path to accelerate positive impact

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Brands® community recently announced program highlights for its flagship conference, SB’20 Long Beach. Scheduled for June 1-4, 2020 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA, the program focuses on how brand and sustainability leaders are collectively using restorative business practices to drive business value and co-create a regenerative economy.

The entire program reflects years of collective experience within the SB community around the power, potential and pathways to driving business growth that matters to the world. Leveraging the SB Brand Transformation RoadmapSM framework, programming will focus on five key practice areas: business/brand purpose, brand influence and storytelling, next generation governance and corporate culture, business operations and supply chain, and product and service innovation.

More than 250 influential leaders will host interactive discussions, breakout sessions, keynote presentations, deep-dive workshops, and networking activities throughout the week. The four-day program encourages participants to collaborate around planned activities supporting insight and understanding of regenerative systems and how to build them while delivering healthy business growth.

Companies such as Verizon, KAO, Nestlé, Target, Procter & Gamble, Kohler, Keurig Dr Pepper and others will attend with cross-functional teams to learn and share how brands are doing ‘more good’ by transcending traditional sustainability practices and driving brand value creation. Program highlights include:

Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, Chipotle Mexican Grill on “The Reawakening of Chipotle” and continued brand leadership on important sustainability issues.

on “The Reawakening of Chipotle” and continued brand leadership on important sustainability issues. Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer and Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer, Procter & Gamble on collaborating for culture change and the power of the CMO-CSO connection.

on collaborating for culture change and the power of the CMO-CSO connection. Janine Benyus, Co-Founder, Biomimicry 3.8 on what nature teaches us about regeneration and how to use its lessons wisely to shape the future of business.

on what nature teaches us about regeneration and how to use its lessons wisely to shape the future of business. Maxwell Luthy, Director of Trends & Insights, TrendWatching , on connecting the dots on up-to-the-minute cultural and business trends around social and environmental issues.

, on connecting the dots on up-to-the-minute cultural and business trends around social and environmental issues. Jonathan Yohannan, SVP, Integrated Communications, KIND Snacks on learning from unsuccessful sustainability-inspired innovation.

on learning from unsuccessful sustainability-inspired innovation. Nathalie Green, Co-founder & CEO, Doconomy on the power of fintech in enabling more sustainable lifestyles at scale.

on the power of fintech in enabling more sustainable lifestyles at scale. Rick Gomez, Chief Digital, Marketing & Strategy Officer, Target on renewing and recharging an iconomi American brand for today’s context.

on renewing and recharging an iconomi American brand for today’s context. Marci Zaroff, Founder, CEO & Chairwoman, MetaWear Organic on the evolution of regenerative agriculture and its relationship with a variety of industries.

on the evolution of regenerative agriculture and its relationship with a variety of industries. Renee Henze, Global Marketing & Channel Development Director, DuPont Biomaterials on the future of sustainably and regeneratively produced materials.

on the future of sustainably and regeneratively produced materials. Danielle Azoulay, VP of CSR & Sustainability, L’Oréal USA on investing in and supporting women along the whole value chain.

“Over the past 15 years, Sustainable Brands has become the preeminent platform for shining a light on the power of purpose to drive brand success and the power of brands to change the world,” states KoAnn Vikoren Skrzyniarz, Founder and CEO of Sustainable Brands. “A powerful lineup of people behind the world’s most progressive companies will be showcasing their depth of understanding of our changing landscape as well as their shared ambition to shape a new direction towards a regenerative economy. We are honored to once again host visionaries who have the power to drive future business success in a way that aligns with the needs of healthy humans and a healthy planet.”

To complement the conference program, SB’20 Long Beach will offer a myriad of opportunities to connect and collaborate with purpose-driven business leaders. Activities include:

An invitation-only Leadership Summit for CMO’s, CSO’s, media and entertainment executives focusing on collaboration for culture change.

An expansive Innovation Expo bringing together social and environmental business leaders who have solutions to obstacles facing brands today.

Special offsite tours and excursions designed to encourage community engagement.

SB Corporate and Affiliate Member-only activities.

Alumni cohort meet-ups for those looking to reconnect with colleagues and peers.

Community impact activities within the greater Long Beach area.

Hospitality suite after hours networking events.

SB Gather Party bringing all participants together for an evening of entertainment.

Sustainable Brands is proud to recognize Verizon as Lead sponsor for SB’20 Long Beach. Additional sponsors include: KOA USA, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Keurig Dr Pepper, Kohler Company, Porter Novelli, Tetra Pak, Forest Stewardship Council, Cox Enterprises, Genus PLC, Tides, Cuningham Group Architecture, American Forest Foundation, Trex, WestRock, Lenzing AG, Vinyl Sustainability Council, Illinois Soybean Association, and Good360. Grounded World is the official Design and Innovation Partner and Global Strategy Group is the official Communications Partner. South Pole Group is the official Renewable Energy and Carbon Offset Partner. Additional partners include: SustainAbility, 3BL Media, Real Leaders, G&A Institute, Wharton IGEL, Pyxera Global, and others.

SB’20 Long Beach is scheduled for June 1-4, 2020 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA. Further information, access to the downloadable conference brochure, and ticket pricing can be found on SB20LongBeach.com. Register now to participate and find the partners and tools needed to advance your company’s goals towards regenerative business practices.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for those with breakthrough programs or initiatives, tools, technologies and other solutions that support business success through innovation for social and environmental benefit. For more information about attending or sponsoring SB’20 Long Beach, please visit SB20LongBeach.com, call 1.415.626.2212 or contact the SB team online.

About Sustainable Brands. Sustainable Brands® is the premier global community of brand innovators who are shaping the future of commerce worldwide. Since 2006, our mission has been to inspire, engage and equip today’s business and brand innovators to prosper for the near and long term by leading the way to a better future. Digitally published news articles and issues-focused conversation topics, internationally-known conferences and regional events, a robust e-learning library, and peer-to-peer membership groups all facilitate community engagement throughout the year. For more information visit www.SustainableBrands.com.

