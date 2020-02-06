Conga® Unveils Featured Keynote Speakers and Agenda for Conga Connect 2020

Annual conference with emphasis on education and hands-on learning to take place Feb. 26-28 in Orlando

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conga ®, the leader in end-to-end Digital Document Transformation (DDX), today announced the keynote speakers and agenda details for Conga Connect® 2020 , which takes place February 26 to 28, 2020 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.



Recent research from Conga suggests that 89% of companies have realized that the key to unlocking the power of Digital Transformation is something most spend countless hours in every day, but may easily overlook: documents. Conga Connect is the industry’s only event that focuses on the role mission-critical documents and contracts are playing in organizations’ digital transformation journeys.

This year’s conference will be centered around the end-user -- with all-new content and interactive workshop sessions designed to help users solve the challenges they face when creating, negotiating and managing the documents and contracts that accelerate businesses.

Attendees will have access to more than 75 general sessions and breakout sessions , hands-on workshops and Conga University courses led by executives and practitioners from leading global companies, knowledge-sharing with peers on best practices as well as exclusive product announcements and demos.

Connect 2020 will welcome a lineup of well-known speakers who will share inspiring stories and expert advice. Keynote speakers include:

Daymond John, CEO of FUBU and The Shark Group, TV Personality on ABC Shark Tank®

Alex Morgan, Captain, US Women's National Soccer Team

R "Ray" Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder, and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Constellation Research, Inc.

Additionally, featured sessions include:

How to Solve the 3 P’s of CLM: People, Process and Politics with Andy Bartels, VP, Principal Analyst Forrester: Businesses currently struggle with contract lifecycle management (CLM) on three main fronts: people, process management, and politics. A successful implementation of CLM requires a coordinated approach across all three planes. Preemptively planning for all three perspectives will allow for a successful CLM implementation, leading to quicker contract creation, reduced revisions, and increased revenue. Guest speaker Andy Bartels, VP, Principal Analyst at Forrester will share how organizations can maneuver people, process management, and politics that often surround CLM projects.

Businesses currently struggle with contract lifecycle management (CLM) on three main fronts: people, process management, and politics. A successful implementation of CLM requires a coordinated approach across all three planes. Preemptively planning for all three perspectives will allow for a successful CLM implementation, leading to quicker contract creation, reduced revisions, and increased revenue. Guest speaker Andy Bartels, VP, Principal Analyst at Forrester will share how organizations can maneuver people, process management, and politics that often surround CLM projects. Build Your Digital Document Transformation Roadmap : Undertaking Digital Document Transformation is a huge initiative and results in a significant amount of value and change for your organization. This interactive discussion showcases how to improve the rollout of new Conga solutions, best practices for adoption, common use cases, and the types of KPIs to measure success. The session will discuss the key milestones to help you track yourself on your Digital Document Transformation (DDX) journey and how to tackle each to be successful.

: Undertaking Digital Document Transformation is a huge initiative and results in a significant amount of value and change for your organization. This interactive discussion showcases how to improve the rollout of new Conga solutions, best practices for adoption, common use cases, and the types of KPIs to measure success. The session will discuss the key milestones to help you track yourself on your Digital Document Transformation (DDX) journey and how to tackle each to be successful. The Project Before the Project: How University of Miami Propelled its CLM Transformation Journey with Abby Maurio, Director, Contract Administration University of Miami and Jim O’Hare, Manager of Professional Services: Preparing for any software deployment project is a challenging undertaking. The more effort a company puts into defining its goals, key requirements and core team members, the better the outcome. University of Miami knew its CLM implementation would be complex, and it recognized the value in conducting a deep dive analysis of its current contracting processes and ideal future state prior to the official project kick-off. That’s where Conga came in.

“At Conga, we’re fanatical about our customers and their success,” said Daniel Incandela, Chief Marketing Officer at Conga. “Fittingly, this year’s Conga Connect is centered around our customers, the Agents of Change that are challenging the status quo and leading Digital Transformation across their organization. We look forward to uniting our customers and partners with the entire Conga family for three full days of training, best practices and networking.”

For more information on Conga Connect 2020 and to register, visit: https://conga.com/connect/us

About Conga

Conga continually sets the standard for Digital Document Transformation (DDX). The Conga DDX Suite helps 11,000+ organizations in 85 countries including AWS, GE, Hilton Worldwide and Salesforce transform day-to-day business by creating, managing and unleashing the power of the everyday documents. The company is privately-held and based in Broomfield, Colo. with global operations across North America, EMEA and Australia. Learn more at www.conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

Contact:

Meghan Morasan

+1 312-329-3910

Meghan.morasan@finnpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.