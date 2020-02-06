Achievement unlocked! TELUS ranked #1 Major Internet Service Provider for Gaming by PCMag

Gamers in Western Canada can now upgrade to TELUS PureFibre Gigabit Internet for just $85 per month on a two-year term

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS outflanked the competition in the 2020 PCMag Gaming Quality Index , and amongst major ISPs, has earned the title of Best Gaming ISP in Canada1. The magazine scored TELUS the lowest on combined latency - the amount of time it takes for data to travel to a server and back, and jitter - which measures the stability of latency. For gamers, this is a huge win, as mere milliseconds decide the difference between victory and defeat.



To celebrate this achievement, TELUS is offering the fastest internet speeds in Western Canada, TELUS PureFibre Gigabit Internet, including unlimited home Internet data, for only $85/mo on a two year term for new customers. With symmetrical upload and download speeds and a connection that never degrades, gamers of any skill level can get an edge on the competition. By delivering a 100 per cent fibre optic connection directly to the home, TELUS PureFibre provides an always-on connection that never slows down, even during peak hours.

“Lifelike graphics, high-quality sound, and lightning-fast multiplayer gameplay have revolutionized modern gaming, and gamers need advanced connectivity that can keep pace. We’re proud that TELUS has been recognized by PCMag for reliably delivering these next-level, interactive experiences to gamers throughout Western Canada,” said Andy Balser, Vice President of Home Solutions Marketing at TELUS. “TELUS is the only internet provider in Western Canada with symmetrical upload and download speeds, so gamers enjoy a lightning-fast, responsive experience whether they are in the heat of a multiplayer battle or streaming to their fans.”

The gigabit-enabled TELUS PureFibre network is the most advanced communications infrastructure available in the world today, providing TELUS customers access to more speed and capacity than ever before. In addition to delivering next-generation connectivity to the home, TELUS PureFibre is the backbone of TELUS’ wireless network, enabling more wireless capacity and faster speeds and laying the groundwork for 5G technologies in the years ahead.

1 As ranked by PCMag Gaming Quality Index based on comparison of major Canadian ISPs using over 37,000 tests conducted between December 1, 2018 and December 6, 2019. Reproduced with permission. © 2020 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.5 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

