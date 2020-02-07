Jen Gaudet Coaching Services LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CYPRESS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have become a “Yes” society. What separates the most successful people from everyone else is the ability to say “No.” When we set healthy boundaries, we are actually being respectful not only to others, but even more importantly, to ourselves.

Jen Gaudet is the author of the #1 International Best Seller Over My Dead Body: The Art of Saying NO and founder of Jen Gaudet Coaching. As a coach, Jen Gaudet empowers high-impact individuals and groups to elevate their life, health and business for maximized impact in their organizations and communities through self care, stress management, mindset, and the pillars of human performance.

“My passion is helping people to learn how to say ‘No’ from a place of love and service,” says Gaudet. “We don't say no because we're afraid. Setting boundaries is about learning when to let go. It’s about knowing what your priorities are and honoring them. Saying ‘No’ to the things that aren't in alignment with your priorities and your values is about saying ‘Yes’ to you.”

Gaudet coaches business owners and healthcare professionals individuals who are overwhelmed or stuck in their lives. She works with her clients to prioritize their life and clarify their vision to see what they truly want.

“Setting boundaries is the first step toward becoming the CEO of yourself.,” says Gaudet. “It's about taking command, self-leadership. You have to take full personal accountability and responsibility to get to where you want to be. If you're the CEO of yourself, you decide your path and where it leads.”

Being the CEO of yourself is not just about gaining clarity, it's also about moving through your fears, taking ownership of your life and taking accountability for yourself and your experiences and then doing what it takes.

Of course, we all have blind spots. It takes someone on the outside with an objective perspective to identify how we are holding ourselves back.

“Setting boundaries is about changing habits, that's where coaching comes in. They support you and hold you accountable. It’s about having that other person in your corner to help you through all the challenges to changing habits.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jen Gaudet in an interview with Jim Masters on February 11th and February 18th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

To learn more about transformational life strategies, book a consultation at https://jengaudetcoaching.com/

Over My Dead Body: The Art of Saying NO is available on Amazon



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.