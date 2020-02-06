Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , plans to announce its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results after market close on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site . The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the conference call.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.



Investor Relations Contact:

Justin Furby

+1 (925) 379-6000

Justin.Furby@Workday.com



Media Contact:

Nina Oestlien

+1 (415) 828-3034

Nina.Oestlien@Workday.com



