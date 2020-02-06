CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended January 31, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, March 19, 2020. CrowdStrike will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 409-937-8967, conference ID: 5282383.



The financial results press release and a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the CrowdStrike website at ir.crowdstrike.com . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 26, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, conference ID: 5282383.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike® provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

© 2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike® and CrowdStrike Falcon® are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Maria Riley

investors@crowdstrike.com

669-721-0742

Press Contact

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Ilina Cashiola

ilina.cashiola@crowdstrike.com

202-340-0517



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.