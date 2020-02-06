Abercrombie & Fitch Launches 2020 Face Your Fierce Campaign Featuring Inclusive & Inspiring Cast

Megan Rapinoe, Kyle Kuzma and 22 others show what it means to“Face Your Fierce”

/EIN News/ -- NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to launch a groundbreaking campaign building off of 2019’s successful relaunch of its iconic fragrance, Fierce. The 2020 #FaceYourFierce campaign includes a cast of 24 members, known as the “Fierce Family”, who not only personify the brand’s portfolio of six different Fierce fragrances, but also embody what it truly means to “Face Your Fierce.”



A&F’s 2020 Fierce Family cast includes professional athletes Megan Rapinoe and Kyle Kuzma, activists, dancers, authors, community trailblazers, actors, performers, models, entrepreneurs, comedians and more—all of who have made their mark on the world by living as their most authentic, brave and Fierce selves. Throughout the year-long campaign, cast members will share their experiences of body positivity, self-empowerment, determination, LGBTQ+ equality, gender equality, overcoming obstacles, and more, all to inspire customers to explore the unexpected and emotional aspects of inner strength.

In 2019, A&F relaunched Fierce to a new generation, focusing on exploring the notion of what it means to be “Fierce” through a sensitive, diverse and inclusive lens. While Fierce has consistently been ranked one of the top-selling fragrances in the country, the campaign contributed to the fragrance’s best comparable sales in over five years.

“Last year’s Fierce relaunch saw great success, and we are thrilled to share the 2020 edition of the campaign through this dynamic cast,” said Kristin Scott, President, Global Brands at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Our goal is to inspire our customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce. Face Your Fierce speaks to our values of authenticity, self-love, perseverance, and ultimately, the countless expressions of Fierceness our customers embody.”

The latest editions of the six fragrances highlighted in the campaign, including the iconic Fierce Cologne, Fierce Confidence, Fierce Reserve, Fierce Blue, Fierce Perfume and Naturally Fierce, are now available in stores globally and online. Throughout 2020, the Fierce Family cast and the fragrances will be appear in a robust set of digital campaigns and advertisements, in-person events and will include the release of a limited-edition bottle to be announced later this year.

The new faces of Fierce are: World champion soccer player and activist, Megan Rapinoe ; professional basketball athlete, Kyle Kuzma ; athlete, activist and five-time world champion medalist, Scout Bassett ; professional athlete and advocate, Gus Kenworthy ; transgender model, actor, dancer and advocate, Leyna Bloom ; American football athlete and advocate, Taylor Rapp ; athlete, writer and poet, Ryan Russell ; model and actor, Michael Robert McCauley ; actor, singer/songwriter and model, Laith Ashley ; fisherman and outdoor ambassador, Maddie Brenneman ; trailblazers of industry and community, The Compton Cowboys ; model, host and author, Naomi Shimada ; Houston Ballet soloist, Harper Watters ; comedian and host, Andy Lalwani ; model, Georgia Fowler ; professional athlete and advocate, Keegan Hirst ; influencer and self-love advocate, Halle Hathaway ; professional big wave surfer, Jojo Roper ; dancer and director, Adrien Dantou ; artist and performer, Fernando Casablancas ; actor, producer and We the Women Collective founder, Nathalie Love ; and journalist and digital entrepreneur, Sabina Socol .

For more information on the “Fierce Family” and A&F’s Fierce fragrance line, visit Abercrombie.com/Fierce .

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch believes that every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, outerwear and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and as of Q3 2019, is sold through more than 250 stores worldwide and at www.abercrombie.com .

