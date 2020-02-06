EXL Achieves Three Leader Placements in ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report for Insurance BPO Digital Services 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it had achieved three Leader placements in the “2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance BPO Digital Services Report for the U.S.” in the categories Life & Annuity Digital Services, Property & Casualty Insurance Services, and Life & Annuity Third-Party Administration (TPA). The report cited EXL’s ability to serve as a strategic transformation partner for its clients, platform capabilities including LifePRO™ and Subrosource®, and end-to-end solutions integrating analytics and digital interventions.



“EXL has mature digital offerings that help clients in their transformation journey,” stated Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Its recent wins included transforming the back offices of a large U.S. based insurance client through consolidation and re-engineering projects. The firm has also showcased to clients its transformation roadmap and ability to bring automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize processes.”

“We are excited by this recognition as a Leader in three categories of the ISG Provider Lens™ report,” said Vikas Bhalla, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance, EXL. “By orchestrating our deep domain experience and advanced technology, we help our clients navigate transformation and realize outcomes that deliver industry-leading performance.”

Said Anand Logani, Senior Vice President and Head of L&A Insurance, EXL, “This report highlighted the strengths of our Group and Individual Life & Annuity digital solutions. It demonstrates how our continued investments into digital platforms, partner ecosystem and embedding of analytics in next generation underwriting, services and claims operating model are paying off by delivering breakthrough results for insurers.”

“It is good to see how the report noted our expertise in the full spectrum of P&C insurance policy services for everything from underwriting to claims processing,” said Raghav Jaggi, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of P&C Insurance, EXL. “This, along with our digital and value-adding capabilities, positions us to meet the changing needs of the insurance market and its customers.”

For the report, ISG classified vendors as Leaders, Product Challengers, Market Challengers, Contenders, or Rising Stars based on their product and service offerings, as well as their position in the market. The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report is based off data collected through the ISG Research™ program, interviews with ISG advisors, service provider briefings, and analysis of publicly available market information.

The ISG report noted the following strengths for EXL:

Deep domain expertise and strong background in transformative engagements

Strong foothold in the US including operations centers in Kansas City, Florida, and Dallas

Mature digital offerings that help clients in their transformation journey

Transformation roadmap that helps clients bring in automation, AI, and machine learning to optimize processes

Integrated platforms such as LifePRO Digital Suite™ and Subrosource® that offer end-to-end solutions including automation and analytics

Patented recovery methodologies that improve subrogation recovery rates by approximately 30%

Insurtech partnerships delivering innovative solutions

To view the report, please click here .

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework™, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 31,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), South America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

