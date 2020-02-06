Tabula Rasa Healthcare to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, February 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating results on Thursday, February 27, 2020 after market close, on the investor relations section of TRHC’s website at ir.trhc.com. A conference call hosted by Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D., President and Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams will follow at 6:00 p.m. ET.



Stockholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 844-413-0947 or 216-562-0423 for international callers, and referencing participant code 9646934 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of TRHC’s website (ir.trhc.com) and an audio file of the call will also be archived and available for replay approximately two hours after the live event for a period of 90 days thereafter at ir.trhc.com. After the conference call, a replay will be available until March 5, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers, and referencing participant code 9646934.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise™, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information please visit, TRHC.com.

Contact:

Investors

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Westwicke Partners

443-213-0500

tabularasa@westwicke.com

Media

Amanda Bednar

abednar@trhc.com

T: 856-912-5714



