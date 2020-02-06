Tamino Minerals Inc. has plans to make Acquisitions, exploration will resume

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals, Inc., a mineral exploration and development company, (“Tamino” or the “Company”) (OTC Markets: TINO), www.taminominerals.ca announces that Tamino continues to be hard at work and is aggressively working towards making several key acquisitions that will enable the company to meet its goals.



We are pleased to report that our Exploration Management Team has identified several opportunities, that will allow us to grow at a considerable pace and justify share price appreciation.

Our target precious metal is gold, but silver and copper credits are something that we are prepared to explore for. Sonora is the number one gold producer in the Republic of Mexico, metallurgical technology is of importance due to its vicinity with Arizona and Nevada. Extraction and production processes within the region are similar.

As we have been mentioning consistently, we have not been diluting the companies shares and our float remains the same as in 2015. We currently have 149,811,161 Common Shares circulating within OTC Markets with a certain level of liquidity that has our largest shareholders satisfied.

We plan to initiate exploration very soon; we are working on scheduling a crew to do so.

The company has been attentive on Social Media, responding to questions and vigorously making posts in order to generate awareness.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for gold and other mineral deposits within a prolific Gold producing State, Sonora. Under SEC Fair Disclosure Guidelines, persons interested in Tamino Minerals can expect disclosures and updates at OTC Markets, the company’s website, www.taminominerals.ca

Twitter : www.Twitter.com/TaminoMinerals

Facebook : www.facebook.com/taminominerals

Instagram : www.instagram.com/taminominerals

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/taminominerals

and YouTube: http://bit.ly/33nPS9n

On behalf of the Board,



- Pedro Villagran-Garcia -

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the company at 1 (514) 432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

