Tractor Supply Company Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced key management promotions: Seth Estep, Senior Vice President of General Merchandising, to Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer; John Ordus, Senior Vice President of Store Operations, to Executive Vice President, Chief Stores Officer; and Colin Yankee, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, to Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer.



In addition, the Company announced that Yankee and Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President of Marketing, have been named to its Executive Committee of which Estep and Ordus were already members.

“Today’s promotions of Seth, John and Colin reflect the confidence that our Board of Directors and I have in their capabilities and dedication to Tractor Supply’s growth and success,” said Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer at Tractor Supply. “These executives have tremendous industry insights and have made significant contributions to the Company’s growth over their tenure with Tractor Supply. I look forward to working with Seth, Christi, John and Colin and the rest of the executive team to enable and drive our success in the future.”

Executive Biographies

Seth Estep has served as Senior Vice President, General Merchandising of Tractor Supply since April 2017. A 13-year veteran of Tractor Supply, Estep was named a member of the Company’s Executive Committee in June 2019 and assumed responsibility for Petsense in January 2020. He first joined the Company in 2005 in Marketing. From 2007 to 2008, Estep was an Equity Research Analyst at BB&T Capital Markets. He rejoined the Company in 2008 and held various leadership roles in Merchandising with increasing responsibilities until 2014 when he was promoted to Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager, a role in which he served until 2017. Estep is a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Belmont University with an MBA in Finance. He serves as President of the Board of Directors of Saddle Up!, a non-profit that provides equine-based therapy to children with disabilities.

Christi Korzekwa has served as Senior Vice President, Marketing of Tractor Supply since February 2015. She joined Tractor Supply in 2012 as Vice President, Marketing. Prior to Tractor Supply, Korzekwa served as Senior Vice President, Director of Client Services for Blue Sky Agency. She worked for The Home Depot from 2004 to 2011 in roles of increasing importance, most recently as Senior Director, Marketing. Before joining The Home Depot, Korzekwa spent 17 years with TM Advertising working in partnership with American Airlines as their Senior Vice President, Global Media Director, responsible for marketing in 36 countries. She holds a Bachelor of Science in advertising from The University of Texas at Austin.

John Ordus has served as Senior Vice President, Store Operations of Tractor Supply since August 2015 and was named a member of the Company’s Executive Committee in June 2019. Ordus has over two decades of Farm and Ranch retail experience. Ordus joined Tractor Supply as a Store Manager in 2002 and held various leadership roles spanning from District Manager to Regional Director before becoming the Vice President of Store Operations of the Southwest region. Prior to joining Tractor Supply, Ordus was a Store Manager at Quality Farm & Fleet. He attended Central Michigan University.

Colin Yankee joined Tractor Supply in November 2015 as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain. Prior to joining Tractor Supply, Yankee was Vice President of Logistics for Neiman Marcus from 2013 to 2015. Before Neiman Marcus, Yankee served in senior logistic roles at Target Corporation where he began as Production Planner and Operations Manager in 2004. He began his career as a Cavalry Officer, Captain in the United States Army. Yankee earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY, and a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,844 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

Tractor Supply Company

Contacts:

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212

Mackenzie Goldman (615) 440-4360



