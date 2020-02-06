Gold Lion Announces OTC Pink Open Market Ticker Symbol

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (FWB: 2BC) (OTC: GLIOF) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced trading as “GLIOF” on all applicable OTC marketplaces. Additionally, Gold Lion is in the process of applying for eligibility of book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (“DTC Eligibility”), with the objective of facilitating electronic settlement of share transfers in the United States. DTC Eligibility will assist with broadening the Company’s potential investor base, as well as improving settlement expediency for current and future shareholders.



The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered DTC eligible. Gold Lion shall provide confirmation if and when DTC eligibility has been granted for its common shares.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its property portfolio including the Cuteye Group of Properties and the Fairview Property. The Cuteye Group of Properties includes the Mister Jay (2,373 hectares), Lady Jane (242 hectares), Lama (69 hectares) and Missus Jay (468 hectares) claim blocks covering 12 mineral showings in B.C.'s Golden Triangle, roughly 25 kilometres southwest of Glenora, B.C. The Fairview Property is a 2574-hectare mineral property located in the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/ .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Oliver Friesen

CEO

T: +1 (778) 772-1751

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Gold Lion Resources described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.