Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

According to a report, the global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is likely to grow significantly in the coming years. The USVs are boats that work as marine equivalent to drones. These boats can easily function on the surface of the water without a crew. These USVs are available in the shape of small vessels as well as in large size. The small vessels are used to inspect waterways and can function better with tools like radios, satellites and so on.

The growing interest on unmanned surface vehicles for commercial, military and other purposes has increased the demand for these USVs considerably. In fact, these are also regarded as the key factors that are anticipated to enhance the market of USVs in the coming years. The report also studies the key drivers that are driving the market of industrial water management as well as the opportunities and challenges faced by the top players dealing in this market.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Saildrone, Subsea Tech, Al Marakeb, ASV Global, Marine Tech (RSV), Liquid Robotics, Marine Advanced Research, SimpleUnmanned, LLC, Universal Secure Applications OWL-MkII USV, Unmanned Survey Solutions (USS), Ocius Technology, Ocean Alpha, L3 ASV, MAP Marine Technologies, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs).

Market Segmentation

The global market for unmanned surface vehicles has been segregated into its type and application. Based on the type, the market has been divided into Extra Large, Medium, Large, and Small. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into Mine Countermeasure, Maritime Security, Anti-Submarine, Oceanographic & Hydrographic Studies, Environmental Monitoring, Seabed Mapping, Ocean Data Collection, Oil & Gas Exploration, Search & Rescue and Others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional segregation of unmanned surface vehicles market has been done to provide a detailed understanding of the region-wise developments. The global market of unmanned surface vehicles has been analysed across North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. The report also offers region-wise in-depth insight of 2019 global unmanned surface vehicles market by covering all important parameters and the future expected market size.

Key Stakeholders

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Manufacturers

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global unmanned surface vehicles market is broadly studied in the report with a detailed focus on the recent developments and plans of the top players who are operating in the market. The major players studied in the report are analysed on the basis of their vital factors like Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Product and many others.

