Global Electroceuticals Market Report 2020: Key Players are Medtronic, Abbott Labs, Boston Scientific, LivaNova, Cochlear, Sonova, Nevro, ElectroCore, BioElectronics, and Cala Health

The global electroceuticals market is expected to grow significantly owing to various factors such as rising incidence and prevalence rate of chronic diseases, and growing investment for the development of advanced electroceuticals by major players as well as the government.

For instance, GSK PLC and Microsoft Corporation invested significantly into the R&D of advance electroceutical devices. In 2016, both the companies collaborated to form Galvani Bioelectronics and plans to invest $715 million in next seven years for R&D programs. Around 55% stake are owned by GSK PLC, whereas 45% by Microsoft Corp.



Further, the key players operating in the global electroceuticals market include Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Cochlear Limited, Sonova Holding AG, Nevro Corporation, and ElectroCore LLC, BioElectronics Corporation, and Cala Health Incorporated.

The companies are launching innovative products in the market in order to meet the increasing demand for the treatment of chronic diseases. Furthermore, in order to sustain in the highly competitive market, the market players are adopting various strategies such as merger and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product development, among others.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the Global electroceuticals market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global electroceuticals market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global electroceuticals market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Medtronic PLC

3.3.3. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

3.3.4. Boston Scientific Corp.

3.3.5. Demant A/S



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Electroceuticals Market by Product and its Application

5.1.1. Cardioverter Defibrillators and Cardiac Pacemaker

5.1.1.1. Arrhythmias

5.1.2. Deep Brain Stimulators

5.1.2.1. Parkinson's Disease

5.1.2.2. Depression

5.1.3. Spinal Cord Stimulators

5.1.3.1. Failed Back Syndrome

5.1.3.2. Ischemia

5.1.4. Vagus Nerve Stimulators

5.1.4.1. Epilepsy

5.1.5. Cochlear Implants

5.1.5.1. Sensorineural Hearing Loss

5.1.6. Others (Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators)

5.1.6.1. Urinary Incontinence

5.1.6.2. Treatment-Resistant Depression

5.2. Global Electroceuticals Market by End-User

5.2.1. Hospitals and Clinics

5.2.2. Research Institutes



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

7.2. Advanced Bionics AG

7.3. Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A.

7.4. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

7.5. BioElectronics Corp.

7.6. Biotronik

7.7. Boston Scientific Corp.

7.8. Cala Health Inc.

7.9. Cigna Corp.

7.10. Cochlear Ltd

7.11. Demant A/S

7.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

7.13. Electrocore Inc.

7.14. Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.

7.15. Getinge AB

7.16. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

7.17. Lepu Medical Co. Ltd.

7.18. Livanova PLC

7.19. Medtronic PLC

7.20. NeuroPace, Inc.

7.21. Nevro Corp.

7.22. Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

7.23. Nuvectra Corp.

7.24. Renishaw PLC

7.25. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

7.26. Sonova Holding AG

7.27. Stimwave LLC

7.28. Terumo Corp.

7.29. ZOLL Medical Corp.



