China AI in Manufacturing Market, 2019-2025 - Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 35% During the Forecast Period

China AI in manufacturing market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period.



China has a huge potential for the growth of the market in the near future. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the AI in manufacturing market in China is Made in China strategy. China is adopting smart factory technologies for enhancing the competitiveness as it seeks to close the gap in manufacturing prowess with Japan and Germany by 2035 under its Made in China strategy.



Further, the abundance of economic labor has made the country an attractive destination for investment considering the low-cost labor and improved infrastructure. As a result, the manufactured products constitute a significant share of the country's trade. The manufacturing industry requires to meet the increasing demand for a high-quality standard that can be met through quality control, predictive analytics, and supply network optimization. With the rising manufacturing industry in the region, the demand for these application increases which in turn drives the regional growth of the market.



The market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user. Based on application, the market is segmented into quality control & reclamation, predictive maintenance, supply network optimization, and others including production planning. Predictive maintenance held the highest share of the market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing demand for accuracy and reliability during the manufacturing process. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into automobile, pharmaceutical, heavy metal & machine manufacturing and others.



Global players such as Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG and others are expanding their reach in the Chinese market, which in turn contribute to the growth of the AI in manufacturing market in China. For instance, in 2019, Honeywell International Inc., launched its Smart Manufacturing Research Center in Shanghai to tap into the Chinese market by diversifying its investment and development in the country. The center will serve in an advisory role for Chinese businesses and the Chinese government, and facilitate collaborations with universities, research institutes, and nonprofit organizations to facilitate the high-quality development of the country.



